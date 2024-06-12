Motilal Oswal launches defence index fund; 50% investors prioritise returns

Motilal Oswal MF launches defence index fund

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund on Wednesday launched the first passive fund in the defence theme in India. The index fund will track the Nifty India Defence Index, which comprises 15 companies operational in the defence manufacturing and servicing industry. The fund house said the government's thrust on reducing imports and focus on national security bodes well for defence companies. “According to market experts, companies in this sector have improved their balance sheets and also their profitability through the continued increase in exports and increase in defence expenditure by the government,” it said.

Returns top priority of investors when selecting fund: Study

Navi Mutual Fund (MF) said its survey revealed that returns are the top priority of every one in two investors while selecting a scheme for investment. According to the fund house, the survey also revealed that one out of every three investors has limited knowledge of the concept for index funds and that 80 per cent of them relied on social media and 'fin-influencers' for investment information.