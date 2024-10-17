Mphasis share price up 4% after Q2FY25 profit jumps over 8%; details here

Mphasis share price: Shares of information technology (IT) firm Mphasis gained up to 4.44 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 3,039.95 per share on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

The rise in Mphasis share price came after the company reported a healthy September quarter (Q2FY25) results.

Mphasis’s profit rose a little over 8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to Rs 423.3 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), from Rs 391.9 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2025 (Q1FY25).

The revenue from operations, also known as topline, grew 3.3 per cent sequentially to Rs 3,536.1 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 3,422.4 crore in Q1FY25.

At the operating level, earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) gained 6 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 544.2 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 513.5 crore in Q1FY25.

Consequently, Ebit margin expanded 40 basis points (bps) to 15.4 per cent in Q2FY25 as opposed to 15 per cent in Q1FY25.

New total contract value (TCV) wins stood at $207 million in Q2FY25.

Mphasis’ earnings per share (EPS) grew 4.6 per cent swequrnti;alu and 7.7 per cent annually to Rs 22.4 in Q2FY25.

“Despite many ongoing challenges, the macro environment continues to trend in the right direction. We are witnessing increased AI adoption across clients to address enterprise challenges with higher efficiency and accuracy, beyond cost advantage. Savings led transformation thesis is core to all our deal archetypes and solutions, thus significantly enhancing service delivery and savings for clients”, said Nitin Rakesh, chief executive officer, and Managing Director, Mphasis.

Mphasis Limited is a multinational information technology services and consulting firm headquartered in Bengaluru. The company offers a range of services, including infrastructure technology and application outsourcing, architecture guidance, application development and integration, as well as application management services.

The market capitalisation of Mphasis is Rs 57,746.62 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE200 category.

At 10:53 AM, Mphasis shares were trading 4.85 per cent higher at Rs 3,051.75 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.32 per cent lower at 81,243.94 levels.