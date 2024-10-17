Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 300 pts, at 81,200; Nifty at 24,800; Auto, financials drag

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, October 17, 2024: Benchmark Indian equity indices were trading lower on Thursday, amid a wider sell-off across sectors.

At 10 AM, the BSE Sensex was down by 300 points, or 0.37 per cent, at 81,199, and the Nifty 50 was at 24,838, down 133 points, or 0.53 per cent.

Among the 30 constituents of the BSE Sensex, the 11 were trading in the red. Loses were capped by Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.89 per cent), followed by Maruti Suzuki India, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and Nestle India, while Larsen & Toubro was the top gainer (up 1.44 per cent), followed by Infosys, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, and Sun Pharma. On the Nifty 50, 17 out of the 50 stocks were trading in the green. Gains were led by Hindalco (up 1.46 per cent), followed by Infosys, SBI, Wipro, and Larsen & Toubro. On the flip side, Bajaj Auto (down 7.44 per cent), followed by Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors, and Maruti Suzuki India were the top drags. Among sectoral indices, the Auto index was the top laggard, falling over 2 per cent. Financials, FMCG, Media, and Realty indices were also trading in the red, while the IT, Metal, Pharma and PSU Bank indices were ahead. The Broader markets were mixed, with the Nifty Midcap 100 down 0.15 per cent and the NIfty Smallcap up slightly by 0.04 per cent.

On Wendesday, benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 had settled in negative territory. The BSE Sensex declined 318.76 points, or 0.39 per cent, to close at 81,501.36, while the Nifty 50 ended at 24,971.30, down 86.05 points or 0.34 per cent.

Among the broader market indices, the Nifty Smallcap 100 managed to settle in the green, with marginal gains of 0.01 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 index ended lower by 0.24 per cent.

The Auto and IT indices were the top laggards among sectoral indices, ending down by over 1 per cent each, while the Media, Metal, Pharma, FMCG, Realty, Private Bank, Consumer Durables and Healthcare indices also ended in the red on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Financial Services, Realty and Oil & Gas indices managed to eke out slight gains of up to 0.55 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific markets were trading higher on Thursday, buoyed by gains on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record close.

Mainland China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.7 per cent, and the CSI 300 was ahead by 0.92 per cent, while the Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 1.97 per cent.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was down 0.5 per cent, and the broader Topix index remained relatively flat.

Japan’s exports fell by 1.7 per cent in September compared to the same month last year, surprising economists who had forecasted a 0.5 per cent growth. Imports also fell short of expectations, growing by 2.1 per cent in September instead of the anticipated 3.2 per cent, down from August’s 2.3 per cent growth.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.77 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.12 per cent, while the small-cap Kosdaq dipped by 0.3 per cent.

US stocks had ended higher in opposition to their global counterparts on Wednesday, and crude extended its decline on projected softening demand.

Megacap growth stocks faltered, limiting the tech-heavy Nasdaq's advance.

Economically sensitive sectors helped propel the S&P 500 and the Dow to more substantial gains, with the latter eking out its third record closing high over the last four days.

Large banking firms have reported a string of upbeat earnings. Most recently, Morgan Stanley reported consensus-beating quarterly profit, sending its shares to a record high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 337.28 points, or 0.79 per cent, to 43,077.70, the S&P 500 rose 27.21 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 5,842.47 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 51.49 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 18,367.08.

European stocks settled lower in the wake of disappointing results from ASML. Luxury goods maker LVMH weighed on sentiment as investors remained cautious ahead of the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy decision on Thursday.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 0.73 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 851.98. The STOXX 600 index fell 0.19 per cent, while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 4.37 points, or 0.21 per cent.

Emerging market stocks fell 6.09 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 1,143.64.

Benchmark US Treasury yields eased as financial markets cemented bets for a smaller interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve at the conclusion of next month's policy meeting.

The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes fell 2.2 basis points to 4.014 per cent, from 4.038 per cent late on Tuesday. The 30-year bond yield fell 3 basis points to 4.2983 per cent from 4.328 per cent late on Tuesday.

The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, fell 2.1 basis points to 3.936 per cent, from 3.956 per cent late on Tuesday.

The dollar touched a 10-week high as investors ruled out a hefty policy rate cut at the Fed's next meeting, and began to consider the possibility that Republican Donald Trump could win the November 5 presidential election.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, rose 0.28 per cent to 103.55, with the euro down 0.29 per cent at $1.0858.

Oil prices were slightly lower, having dropped about 7 per cent over the prior three days.

US crude fell 0.27 per cent to $70.39 a barrel and Brent fell to $74.22 per barrel, down 0.04 per cent on the day.

Gold prices extended recent gains, boosted by a pull-back in US bond yields. Spot gold rose 0.49 per cent to $2,674.10 an ounce.

(With inputs from Retuers.)