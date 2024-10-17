Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 300 pts, at 81,200; Nifty at 24,800; Auto, financials drag

Stock Market Today: India equity benchmark indices were trading lower on Wednesday, amid a wide sell-off across sectors

SI Reporter New Delhi
Share Market Today: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold equities worth Rs 3,435.94 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 2,256.29 crore On Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 10:48 AM IST
Stock Market LIVE Updates: JSW Energy arm signs PPA with GUVNL for 192 MW wind-solar hybrid capacity

Stock Market LIVE Updates: JSW Renew Energy Seventeen Limited, a step-down subsidiary of the Company, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement for a STU-connected 192 MW Wind-Solar Hybrid capacity with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited. 

JSW Energy today announced that its step down subsidiary JSW Renew Energy Seventeen, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) for a state transmission utility (STU)-connected 192 MW Wind-Solar Hybrid capacity. This marks the company’s first PPA for a wind-solar hybrid capacity.

The company, in an exchange filing, said, "The PPA is signed for supply of power for a period of 25 years with a tariff of Rs 3.27/kWh. The project is expected to be commissioned within 24 months and will be connected to the STU in Gujarat. The company currently has a project pipeline capacity of 8.3 GW with PPA signed for 3.2 GW."
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: L&T wins 'Significant' order to build fertiliser plant for Rashtriya Chemicals

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Larsen & Toubro today announced that its hydrocarbon business has secured a 'Significant' order under its AdVENT Business Vertical from a Government of India undertaking with Navratna status and a leading fertilisers and chemicals manufacturing company in India.

The company classifies a 'Significant' order as one with a value between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,500 crore.

The company, in an exchange filing, said, "The project involves the License, Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (L-EPC) of a 1,200 MTPD (DAP basis) NPK fertiliser plant along with associated utilities and off-site facilities for Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF) at their Thal unit in Raigad district, approximately 100 km from Mumbai."
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ircon International shares gain 4% on inking MoU with Patel Engineering

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ircon International shares were buzzing in trade on Thursday, October 17, 2024. The shares rose up to 3.58 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 231.35 per share. 
 
The uptick in Ircon International share price came after the company announced that it has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Patel Engineering for collaboration and co-operation with each other to explore, identify, pursue and jointly execute mutually beneficial business opportunities in various infrastructure projects in India and Overseas. READ MORE
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Kolte-Patil Developers rallies 12% on heavy volumes post Q2 business update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Kolte-Patil Developers (KPDL) rallied 12 per cent to Rs 439.85 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade after the company said it achieved its highest-ever quarterly sales value of Rs 770 crore during September quarter (Q2FY25), showing an 8 per cent increase quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and a 22 per cent increase year-on-year (Y-o-Y). 
 
The company reported collections of Rs 550 crore for the quarter, down 10 per cent Q-o-Q but up 16 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by robust sales and consistent and timely execution of projects.  READ MORE
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Auto tanks 11% after Q2; analysts cautious on margin, export outlook

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Auto shares plummeted as much as 10.65 per cent to hit intraday low of Rs 10,380 per share on Thursday, October 17, 2024. The decline followed a mixed response from both domestic and international brokerages, despite the company delivering strong results in the September quarter (Q2FY25).
 
Analysts at Emkay said that the results were slightly disappointing due to lower average selling prices (ASPs). They noted that the company's two-wheeler retail growth has been modest, with a year-to-date increase of 6.7 per cent and a September-October growth rate of just 5.7 per cent. READ MORE
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RVNL jumps over 7% on emerging lowest bidder for project worth Rs 271 crore

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) shares were in demand on Thursday, October 17, 2024 as the scrip soared up to 7.27 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 514.40 per share.
 
RVNL share price rose after the company announced that it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L-!) for a project worth Rs 270.78 crore from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited. READ MORE
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SRF slips 4% as UBS downgrades to 'Sell' from 'Buy'; sees downside of 22%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SRF share price slipped 4 per cent and registered an intraday low of Rs 830 per share on BSE on Thursday. The stock declined after global brokerage UBS downgraded the stock from 'Buy' to 'Sell'. The global brokerage has also lowered the target price from Rs 2,700 to Rs 2,100 per share. 

"Our target price on SRF would trade close to its five-year-average Price to Earnings (P/E) on FY26E EPS as against the current 20 per cent premium," the report read. READ MORE
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: City gas distribution cos could hike prices after reduction in APM allocation

Stock Market LIVE Updates: City Gas Distribution companies could increase prices, as they face increased costs following reduced allocation of domestic Administered Price Mechanism (APM) gas.

The governmetn has decreased the allocation of domestic APM gas by around 17 to 20 per cent, according to NDTV Profit.

This in turn could increase the operational costs for CGD companies including Indraprastha Gas, Mahanagar Gas and Gujarat Gas.
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 10 AM market update - Sensex, Nifty drop into red zone

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark Indian equity indices were trading lower on Thursday.

At 10 AM, the BSE Sensex was down by 300 points, or 0.37 per cent, at 81,199, and the Nifty 50 was at 24,838, down 133 points, or 0.53 per cent.
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Concor shares down as analysts pare co's volume growth estimates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Container Corporation of India’s stock has seen a 15 per cent decline since August due to weak demand and increased competition. Analysts are lowering their volume growth estimates for FY25, citing challenges in the exim segment and government directives affecting handling charges.
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Titagarh Rail gains 2% as Morgan Stanley acquires 0.57 per cent stake in the co

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Morgan Stanley has purchased over Rs 85 crore worth of shares in Titagarh Rail Systems, acquiring a 0.57 per cent stake. Conversely, Capital Group has sold more than 7.90 lakh shares in the same company. 
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Himadri Specialty Chemical down over 2% after reporting Q2 results

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Himadri Specialty Chemical reported a 33 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 134 crore for Q2 FY25, fueled by higher margins. The company's revenue grew by 13 per cent to Rs 1,135 crore, and it highlighted successful export milestones.
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries marginally up after announcing record date for bonus issue

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries has fixed Monday, October 28, 2024, as the record date to determine the list of shareholders eligible for the issue of 1:1 bonus shares. RIL, in an exchange filing, said that it has received shareholders' approval for increasing its authorised share capital following the bonus issue.
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE extends loses after yesterday's 5% fall following Jefferies' downgrade

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE shares fell over 5 per cent after Jefferies downgraded its rating to 'underperform' amid concerns about new regulatory norms affecting futures and options trading. Jefferies has set a price target of Rs 3,500 per share, down from the current price of Rs 4,495.
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: CRISIL climbs over 7% after 13% YoY increase in Q3 net profit

Stock Market LIVE Updates: CRISIL saw a 12.86 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 171.55 crore for Q3 2024. Its total income increased by 7.9 per cent to Rs 833.2 crore. The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share, compared to Rs 11 in the same quarter last year.
 
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, October 17, 2024: Benchmark Indian equity indices were trading lower on Thursday, amid a wider sell-off across sectors.
At 10 AM, the BSE Sensex was down by 300 points, or 0.37 per cent, at 81,199, and the Nifty 50 was at 24,838, down 133 points, or 0.53 per cent.
Among the 30 constituents of the BSE Sensex, the 11 were trading in the red. Loses were capped by Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.89 per cent), followed by Maruti Suzuki India, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and Nestle India, while Larsen & Toubro was the top gainer (up 1.44 per cent), followed by Infosys, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, and Sun Pharma.
On the Nifty 50, 17 out of the 50 stocks were trading in the green. Gains were led by Hindalco (up 1.46 per cent), followed by Infosys, SBI, Wipro, and Larsen & Toubro.
On the flip side, Bajaj Auto (down 7.44 per cent), followed by Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors, and Maruti Suzuki India were the top drags. 
Among sectoral indices, the Auto index was the top laggard, falling over 2 per cent. Financials, FMCG, Media, and Realty indices were also trading in the red, while the IT, Metal, Pharma and PSU Bank indices were ahead.
The Broader markets were mixed, with the Nifty Midcap 100 down 0.15 per cent and the NIfty Smallcap up slightly by 0.04 per cent.
On Wendesday, benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 had settled in negative territory. The BSE Sensex declined 318.76 points, or 0.39 per cent, to close at 81,501.36, while the Nifty 50 ended at 24,971.30, down 86.05 points or 0.34 per cent.
Among the broader market indices, the Nifty Smallcap 100 managed to settle in the green, with marginal gains of 0.01 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 index ended lower by 0.24 per cent. 
The Auto and IT indices were the top laggards among sectoral indices, ending down by over 1 per cent each, while the Media, Metal, Pharma, FMCG, Realty, Private Bank, Consumer Durables and Healthcare indices also ended in the red on Wednesday. 
Meanwhile, Financial Services, Realty and Oil & Gas indices managed to eke out slight gains of up to 0.55 per cent.
Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific markets were trading higher on Thursday, buoyed by gains on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record close.
Mainland China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.7 per cent, and the CSI 300 was ahead by 0.92 per cent, while the Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 1.97 per cent.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was down 0.5 per cent, and the broader Topix index remained relatively flat. 
Japan’s exports fell by 1.7 per cent in September compared to the same month last year, surprising economists who had forecasted a 0.5 per cent growth. Imports also fell short of expectations, growing by 2.1 per cent in September instead of the anticipated 3.2 per cent, down from August’s 2.3 per cent growth.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.77 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.12 per cent, while the small-cap Kosdaq dipped by 0.3 per cent. 
US stocks had ended higher in opposition to their global counterparts on Wednesday, and crude extended its decline on projected softening demand.
Megacap growth stocks faltered, limiting the tech-heavy Nasdaq's advance.
Economically sensitive sectors helped propel the S&P 500 and the Dow to more substantial gains, with the latter eking out its third record closing high over the last four days.
Large banking firms have reported a string of upbeat earnings. Most recently, Morgan Stanley reported consensus-beating quarterly profit, sending its shares to a record high.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 337.28 points, or 0.79 per cent, to 43,077.70, the S&P 500 rose 27.21 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 5,842.47 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 51.49 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 18,367.08.
European stocks settled lower in the wake of disappointing results from ASML. Luxury goods maker LVMH weighed on sentiment as investors remained cautious ahead of the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy decision on Thursday.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 0.73 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 851.98. The STOXX 600 index fell 0.19 per cent, while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 4.37 points, or 0.21 per cent.
Emerging market stocks fell 6.09 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 1,143.64.
Benchmark US Treasury yields eased as financial markets cemented bets for a smaller interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve at the conclusion of next month's policy meeting.
The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes fell 2.2 basis points to 4.014 per cent, from 4.038 per cent late on Tuesday. The 30-year bond yield fell 3 basis points to 4.2983 per cent from 4.328 per cent late on Tuesday.
The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, fell 2.1 basis points to 3.936 per cent, from 3.956 per cent late on Tuesday.
The dollar touched a 10-week high as investors ruled out a hefty policy rate cut at the Fed's next meeting, and began to consider the possibility that Republican Donald Trump could win the November 5 presidential election.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, rose 0.28 per cent to 103.55, with the euro down 0.29 per cent at $1.0858.
Oil prices were slightly lower, having dropped about 7 per cent over the prior three days. 
US crude fell 0.27 per cent to $70.39 a barrel and Brent fell to $74.22 per barrel, down 0.04 per cent on the day.
Gold prices extended recent gains, boosted by a pull-back in US bond yields. Spot gold rose 0.49 per cent to $2,674.10 an ounce.
(With inputs from Retuers.)

