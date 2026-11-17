ABB's July-September quarter (ABB's financial year is January-December) saw strong order inflows and a sequential recovery in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin. Profits met consensus estimates. However, there are concerns about rising raw material prices, and the conflict in the Middle East is a macroeconomic issue. Given high valuations, there could be a correction. Analysts have mixed recommendations, ranging from sell and reduce to buy.

The order inflow for Q3CY26 stood at ₹4,733 crore (up 56 per cent YoY), driven by strong growth in the electrification segment, mainly due to a large data centre order from a hyperscaler. Revenue at ₹3,738 crore, up 12.9 per cent YoY, was in line with consensus estimates. Gross margin at 40.9 per cent, up 10 basis points YoY, was in line with estimates, and EBITDA margin at 14.8 per cent, down 50 basis points YoY and up 200 basis points QoQ, indicated a partial recovery from April-June, which was badly affected by geopolitical tensions. Margin recovery was due to lower employee costs, which are now at 6 per cent of sales (7.1 per cent in Q2CY26).