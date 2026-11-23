Due to the margin pressure witnessed in Q2, continued losses in US operations and delays in ATAGS revenue recognition (a higher-margin business), Motilal Oswal Research has cut its FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates by 6 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively. Defence, aerospace and JS Autocast (a ferrous and ductile iron castings maker acquired in 2022) are likely to remain the key growth drivers for Bharat Forge in the coming years, while delays in revenue recognition from defence orders will impact near-term earnings, point out analysts led by Jeemit Shah of the brokerage. While the brokerage expects operating and net profits to grow by a robust 22-36 per cent over the next two years, at current valuations, most positives seem to be factored in. It has reiterated a 'neutral' rating with a target price of ₹1,800 per share (valued at 40 times FY28 earnings).