New Year, New Highs: How to trade in Muthoot Finance, Kaynes Tech, Praj?

Muthoot Finance, Blue Star, Coromandel Fertilisers, Praj, Kaynes Technology, Lloyd Metals, IPCA Labs and Radico Khaitan were the 8 stocks to hit a new life-time high on January 1, 2025.

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers