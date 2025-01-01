Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals lower open for India markets; Most global mkts closed

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, January 1, 2025: Despite the recent pull back from their peaks, benchmark Indian equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 delivered returns of over 8 per cent each in calendar year 2024.

However, with corporate earnings under pressure due to slowing consumption and government and private capex driving in the slow lane, investors would be hoping for more measures from India Inc and the government to spur growth in 2025.

Moreover, with numerous global risks and events on the horizon clouding the near-term outlook, markets here are likely to continue on a cautious note, while anticipating a clearer view of future growth prospects as companies start reporting third quarter results from next week.

As such, on the first trading day of the New Year 2025, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,740, around 65 points behind Nifty futures' last close.

The Indian stock markets are likely to see muted activity today as markets across Australia, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, the UK, Europe, and the US remain closed today on account of New Year’s Day holiday.

That apart, the year 2024 will be remembered as a historic one for the primary market. It saw a record number of initial public offerings (IPOs), both on the mainboard and in the small and midsized enterprise (SME) segment. With India’s market capitalisation (mcap) rising by Rs 77.7 trillion to Rs 442 trillion during the year, new listings contributed more than 3 per cent to the mcap.

The Sensex posted a gain of 8.2 per cent in 2024, while the Nifty rose by 8.8 per cent. Broader market indices, Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100, performed better, registering gains of 24 per cent. However, the returns for all these indices were half of those in 2023.

In the primary markets today, Indo Farm Equipment Limited IPO (Mainline) and Technichem Organics Limited IPO (SME) will enter their second day of subscription, while Leo Dry Fruits and Spices Trading Ltd IPO in the SME section will open for subscription. The basis of allotment for Citichem India Limited IPO will get finalised today

The Indian stock markets saw a topsy turvy 2024, where a string of events caused bouts of volatility, especially in the second half of the calendar year. Going ahead, analysts believe domestic equity markets may continue to witness market consolidation, at least in the first half of 2025, on the back of various domestic and global economic events.

The growth journey of mutual funds (MFs) got a leg up from retail investors in 2024, with systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows registering a sharp jump and investor count going up by nearly 10 million in the first 11 months of the year. SIP inflows, which stood at Rs 17,610 crore in December 2023, rose steadily throughout the year to reach Rs 25,320 crore in November 2024, shows data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

ALSO READ: Capex shrinks as fiscal deficit reaches 52% of FY25 estimate: CGA data

Despite a high base effect, growth in the output of eight key infrastructure industries — popularly known as the core sector — recovered to a four-month high of 4.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in November from an upwardly revised figure of 3.7 per cent in October. In November 2023, the growth had stood at 7.9 per cent. In August, the output of the core sector had contracted (-1.6 per cent) for the first time in 42 months.

On the last trading session of CY 2024, benchmark equity indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 recovered smartly from the day's lows and settled marginallly lower dragged by losses in IT and select banking shares.

The BSE Sensex ended at 78,139, down 0.1 per cent or 109 points, while the NSE Nifty 50 settled almost unchanged at 23,645.

Among the broader indices, the Nifty Midcap 150 index ended flat at 21,127, while the Smallcap 250 gained 0.6 per cent to close at 17,744.

Sectorally, the NSE Nifty IT index slipped 1.5 per cent. The Nifty Realty index was the other notable loser, whereas the Oil & Gas index jumped over 1 per cent; and the PSU Bank, Pharma and Metal indices also advanced around 0.5 per cent each.

The fear index, India VIX, which gauges volatility, rose 3.5 per cent at 14.47.

Global stocks declined on Tuesday as elevated US Treasury yields again contributed to a lackluster close in an otherwise strong year for equities.

On Wall Street, early modest gains evaporated as the tech sector dropped 1.04 per cent.

Benchmark indices there wrapped up a strong 2024, in which the S&P 500 jumped 23.3 per cent and the Nasdaq rose 28.7 per cent.

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.51 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 42,544.22, the S&P 500 dropped 25.31 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 5,881.63 and the Nasdaq Composite slid 175.99 points, or 0.90 per cent, to 19,310.79.

US equities have surged this year, with the S&P 500 on track for its fifth annual gain in the past six years. The rally has been fueled by growth expectations surrounding artificial intelligence, expected interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, and more recently, the likelihood of deregulation policies from the incoming Trump administration.

But bond yields have risen on the Fed's recent economic forecast and worries that President-elect Donald Trump's policies including on tariffs, may prove inflationary. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury note reached its highest level since May 2 at 4.641 per cent last week, helping to cool the rally.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe dipped 2.59 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 841.24 but was set for a second-straight yearly advance after rallying almost 16 per cent in 2024.

In Europe, the STOXX 600 index rose 0.51 per cent but closed out the session with its biggest quarterly percentage drop in more than two years. It ended 2024 with a gain of 5.99 per cent.

Trading volumes were subdued ahead of the New Year holiday on Wednesday. Stock markets in Germany, Italy and Switzerland were closed on Tuesday, while those in the UK, Spain and France had a half-day trading session.

The benchmark US 10-year note yield added 2.8 basis points at 4.573 per cent, reversing an earlier decline but staying above the 4.5 per cent mark that many analysts see as problematic for equities. The yield has risen about 69 basis points this year, including a surge of more than 74 bps in the fourth quarter.

Widening interest-rate differentials have increased the appeal of the dollar this year. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against other major currencies, is up 6.6 per cent on the year after surging 7.3 per cent in the fourth quarter, its biggest quarterly jump since the first quarter of 2015. On Tuesday, the dollar index climbed 0.36 per cent to 108.44.

US crude settled up 1.03 per cent to $71.72 a barrel and Brent settled at $74.64 per barrel, up 0.88 per cent on the day as data showing an expansion in Chinese manufacturing was balanced by Nigeria targeting higher output next year. Oil prices were still set to close out 2024 with their second straight year of declines.

