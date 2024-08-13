Nifty Bank shows bearish trend on charts; time to sell? What analysts say

Nifty Bank Index

The Nifty Bank Index is currently exhibiting a bearish trend on the charts. Given this downtrend, the recommended trading strategy for the near term is to sell on any upward movement in the index. It is crucial to maintain a strict stop-loss at the 50,800 level.

If the index approaches this level, any breach could negate the bearish outlook, necessitating a reassessment of positions. However, as long as the index remains below this level, selling on rallies appears to be the most prudent approach.

The target levels for this bearish outlook are set at 50,250 and 49,950. These levels are likely to act as support zones, where traders should consider booking profits on short positions. If the index does reach these levels, traders should closely monitor the price action to determine whether the downtrend is likely to continue or if a reversal might be on the horizon.