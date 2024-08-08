Nifty Energy range bound on charts, eyes breakout; trading strategy here

Nifty Energy Index The Nifty Energy Index is currently exhibiting range-bound behavior, fluctuating within the bounds of 43,700 and 42,250. This phase of consolidation suggests that the index is poised for a significant move, awaiting a breakout or breakdown to establish a definitive trend direction.Traders can capitalise on these potential movements by adopting appropriate strategies based on their risk tolerance. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

If the Nifty Energy Index breaks above the upper threshold of 43,700 on a closing basis, the next resistance targets to watch are 43,900 and 44,300. Such a breakout would signal a continuation of the bullish trend, providing an opportunity for traders to enter long positions and capitalise on the upward momentum.



Conversely, if the index falls below the lower threshold of 42,250, it would indicate a bearish trend, with the next support targets expected around 41,850 and 41,500. This breakdown would suggest a sell-off or a shorting opportunity, as the index could experience further downside pressure.

Given these scenarios, the best trading strategy for safe traders is to wait for a confirmed breakout or breakdown before taking any positions.



This cautious approach ensures alignment with the market's direction, minimising the risk of false moves and protecting capital. By waiting for the index to clearly signal its next move, traders can make informed decisions based on the established trend.

For risk-tolerant traders, range-bound trading can be an effective strategy during this consolidation phase. These traders might consider buying near the support level of 42,250 and selling near the resistance level of 43,700.



This approach can be profitable in a stable range-bound market, provided that traders exercise caution and set strict stop-loss levels to manage risk. However, it is crucial to monitor the index closely, as any significant movement beyond these levels could indicate a shift in trend, necessitating an adjustment in strategy.



Personally, if I were to trade alongside the risky traders, my vote would lean towards short selling. The index is currently very close to its resistance level of 43,700, and the potential for a pullback from this level appears high. Short selling near this resistance level, with a strict stop-loss, could provide an opportunity to profit from the anticipated downside movement.

More From This Section

In conclusion, the Nifty Energy Index's range-bound behavior offers both safe and risk-tolerant traders opportunities to profit from its next significant move.



Safe traders should wait for a clear breakout or breakdown before taking positions, while risk-tolerant traders can engage in range-bound trading, buying near support and selling near resistance. Regardless of the chosen strategy, it is essential to implement strict risk management practices to navigate the index's consolidation phase successfully.

(Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views are his own. He does not hold any positions in the Indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. It should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell such securities.)