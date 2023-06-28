Nifty likely to hit 19,000 soon; support seen at 18,660

On June 27, the Nifty bounced back sharply and closed on a strong wicket. Bulls came back with vengeance in BankNifty, which broke out from the crucial resistance of 44,000-44,100 and closed above it.

At present 20 DEMA is placed at 18,662, which has become short term support for the Nifty. Market trend seems to have resumed on the upside and Nifty is expected to reach the target of 19,000 soon.

On the monthly expiry session, FinNifty registered new all-time high of 19,809 today. Nifty managed to protect 20 days EMA support and rose for the second consecutive session.