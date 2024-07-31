Nifty Pvt Banks & IT: Check key breakout levels, trading strategies here

Nifty Pvt Banks Index

The Nifty Pvt Banks Index is currently trading within a defined range of 25,900 to 25,400. A close above or below this range would act as a trigger for a directional move. Given the current range-bound nature of the index, the best trading strategy for investors and traders would be to buy the index only once it breaks out above the resistance level of 25,900. If the index closes above 25,900, it would signal a bullish trend, with the next resistance levels anticipated at 26,100 and 26,500. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This breakout could provide a strong entry point for investors looking to capitalise on the upward momentum. On the downside, if the index breaks below the support level of 25,400, it would indicate a bearish trend, with further support levels expected at 25,200, 24,925, and 24,500. These levels could provide potential buying opportunities for traders looking to enter at lower prices during a pullback. For safe traders, it is advisable to wait for a breakout above the resistance level or below the support level before initiating new positions. This approach helps in minimising risks associated with false breakouts and ensures that trades are aligned with the emerging trend. Conversely, risky traders can adopt a range-bound strategy, buying near the support level of 25,400 and selling near the resistance level of 25,900.

This strategy leverages the current range-bound movement of the index, allowing traders to capture gains within the defined trading range. In summary, the Nifty Pvt Banks Index is currently trading within a range of 25,900 to 25,400. A breakout above or below this range will determine the next directional move. Safe traders should wait for a confirmed breakout before taking new positions, while risky traders can engage in range-bound trading by buying near support and selling near resistance.

Key support levels to watch are 25,200, 24,925, and 24,500, with resistance levels at 26,100 and 26,500. Monitoring these levels closely will be crucial for effective trading decisions in the coming week.

Nifty IT Index



The Nifty IT Index is currently range-bound on the charts, trading within the levels of 41,500 to 40,400. A breakout above or below this range will act as a trigger for the next directional move. If the index closes above the upper range of 41,500, it would indicate a bullish trend with the next resistance levels projected at 42,000.

Conversely, if the index breaks below the lower range of 40,400, it would signal a bearish trend with support expected at 39,881 and 39,200. For safe traders, the best strategy would be to wait for a confirmed breakout above 41,500 or below 40,400 before initiating any new positions. This approach reduces the risk of entering trades during a period of consolidation and ensures alignment with the new trend. Risky traders, however, could adopt a range-bound strategy by buying near the support level of 40,400 and selling near the resistance level of 41,500.

This strategy capitalises on the current sideways movement of the index, allowing traders to capture gains within the defined trading range. It's important to note that the technical indicators are showing signs of changing their trend from positive to negative, suggesting potential bearish momentum. Therefore, my recommendation leans towards short selling, especially as the indicators hint at a shift in sentiment.

In summary, the Nifty IT Index is currently trading within a range of 41,500 to 40,400. A breakout above or below this range will determine the next directional move. Safe traders should wait for a confirmed breakout, while risky traders can engage in range-bound trading by buying near support and selling near resistance. With technical indicators indicating a potential shift from positive to negative, short selling could be a prudent strategy. Key levels to watch are 41,500 and 42,000 on the upside, and 39,881 and 39,200 on the downside. Monitoring these levels closely will be crucial for making informed trading decisions in the coming week.

(Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views are his own. He does not hold any positions in the Indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. It should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell such securities.)