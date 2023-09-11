Home / Markets / News / NIFTY50 index enters value-creation zone after a decade: ICICI Securities

NIFTY50 index enters value-creation zone after a decade: ICICI Securities

This is driven by capital-intensive and cyclical stocks

BS Web Team New Delhi
BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 11:32 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Return on Equity ( RoE) of the Nifty50 index is rising above the 15% mark after a decade and brokerage ICICI Securities expects it to expand to 17 per cent by the fiscal year 2025, thereby clearly entering the value-creation zone, driven by an improving demand environment for capital-intensive and cyclical stocks such as auto, capital goods & infrastructure, utilities, telecom, commodities and financials. 

NIFTY50 RoE entering value-creation zone driven by capital-intensive and cyclical stocks


"The RoE trajectory provides a sense of ‘déjà vu’ of what happened in the pre-global financial crisis era between 2003-2007 when stocks within capital- intensive and cyclical sectors like L&T, BHEL, Bharti, NTPC, Hindalco, M&M, ACC, Reliance and DLF transitioned from sub-14% level RoE to value- creation zone of RoE >15%. Most of the aforementioned stocks further touched the high quality zone of RoE >25% at the peak of the investment and credit cycle," said Vinod Karki of ICICI Securities.

Sense of déjà vu as pre-GFC era saw a rise in profitability (RoE) driven by a similar set of capital-intensive and cyclical stocks

As capital-intensive and cyclical sectors expanded their RoEs above the 20% range in pre-GFC era, their price-to-book ratio was also boosted and by the peak of the profit cycle, and the P/B ratio expanded well above 5x, noted the brokerage.

According to ICICI Securities, relatively less capital-intensive sectors such as FMCG, IT, pharma etc. are largely in the value-creation zone (RoE >15- 20%) and do not provide any major driver of boosting RoE from current levels.

Capital-intensive stocks saw massive re-rating in P/B between 2003 and 2007


Rising RoE may boost P/B valuations of capital-intensive and cyclical stocks as they enter value-creation zone


Capacity utilisation improved to 76% in the economy, as per RBI’s OBICUS survey, and high-frequency indicators like PMI, GST collections, infra orders, and real estate construction indicate demand overall remains robust driven by the investment side of the economy.

" P/B ratio of NIFTY50 index is at the long-term average mark of 3x and a rising RoE is likely to boost it driven by the aforementioned stocks. A similar trajectory was observed between 2002-07 when cyclical recovery in the economy driven by the capex cycle boosted RoE to >25% and P/B >5x. Currently, as capacity utilisation is moving above the 76% mark, we believe the benefits of operating leverage have started to creep in, although corporate re-leveraging cycle is yet to begin. High-frequency indicators corroborate rising utilisation levels," said Niraj Karnani of ICICI Securities.


 

Also Read

ICICI Bank Q1FY24 preview: Muted QoQ performance likely on high provisions

Tata Steel's Q4 points to divergent cyclical trends in steel markets

ICICI Securities to become 100% subsidiary of ICICI Bank after delisting

ICICI Bank's re-rating to be gradual, say analysts; see up to 36% upside

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

HDFC Bank, Adani Ent, IEX among 6 stocks to cross 200-DMA in last 2 days

Ratnaveer Precision freezes at 5% upper circuit; zooms 32% over issue price

Mid-, smallcap stocks overheated; rally an irrational exuberance: Analysts

Rishabh Instruments makes tepid debut, lists 4% higher over issue price

Ircon zooms 15%, IRFC m-cap hits Rs 1 trn: Why are railway stocks buzzing?

Topics :NSE Nifty50 benchmark index

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Next Story