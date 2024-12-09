Nisus Finance IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

Nisus Finance Services IPO allotment today: The basis of allotment for Nisus Finance Services shares is likely to be finalised today, Monday, December 9, 2024. The initial public offering (IPO), which closed its three-day subscription window on Friday, December 6, 2024, witnessed strong investor demand, with a subscription rate of over 192 times.

The Rs 114.24 crore SME offering was priced in the range of Rs 170-180 per share, with a lot size of 800 shares.

Nisus Finance Services IPO allotment status

The shares of Nisus Finance Services are scheduled to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the status on the official websites of the BSE or Skyline Financial Services, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the allotment status directly:

Check Nisus Finance Services IPO allotment status on BSE https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Nisus Finance Services IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services

Nisus Finance Services IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The grey market premium (GMP) for Nisus Finance Services shares remains robust. On Monday, the unlisted shares were trading at a premium of approximately Rs 115 over the upper price band of Rs 180, reflecting a GMP of 63.89 per cent, according to sources tracking grey market trends.

Nisus Finance Services IPO expected listing price

Shares of Nisus Finance Services are set to debut on the BSE SME on Monday, December 9, 2024. Based on current grey market trends, the shares are expected to list around Rs 295, representing a premium of Rs 115 or 63.89 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band.

About Nisus Finance Services Nisus Finance Services offers financial services to corporate clients, including transaction advisory and fund management. The company operates through two business segments and manages four schemes under Sebi-registered AIFs. Nisus Finance's revenue primarily comes from fund management fees, with Assets Under Management (AUM) of approximately Rs 1,000 crore.

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue to augment its fund setup, acquire additional licenses, provide facility management services, and enhance fund management infrastructure in IFSC-GIFT City (Gandhinagar), DIFC-Dubai (UAE), and FSC-Mauritius.

Additionally, the proceeds will be used for fundraising costs, distribution and placement fees to third-party distributors or agents in India and international markets to create a pool of funds. A portion of the proceeds will also be invested in its subsidiary, Nisus Fincorp Private (an RBI-registered NBFC), to strengthen its capital base. The remaining proceeds will be allocated for general corporate purposes.