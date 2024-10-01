Northern Arc Capital share price rises 5% on strong June quarter results

Northern Arc Capital share price: Non-banking finance company Northern Arc Capital share price gained up to 5.26 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 915 per share on Tuesday, October 01, 2024.

Shares of Northern Arc , which listed on September 24 on the bourses, surged after reporting strong quarterly results in the June quarter of FY25 (Q1FY25).

Northern Arc Capital quarterly results The company’s profit rose 32.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 93.6 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2025 (Q1FY25), from Rs 70.7 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q1FY24).

Northern Arc Capital’s total revenue from operations soared 44 per cent annually to Rs 577.7 crore in Q1FY25, from Rs 401.4 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1FY24). Its interest income, meanwhile, climbed 50.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 549 crore in the June quarter of FY25, from Rs 364.5 crore in the June quarter of FY24.

Northern Arc Capital made a stellar debut on the stock exchanges on September 24, buoyed by positive market sentiment. The shares were listed at Rs 351 on the BSE, marking a premium of 33.40 per cent over the issue price of Rs 263. On the NSE, the shares opened at Rs 350, reflecting a 33.07 per cent premium compared to the IPO price.

Founded in 2009, Northern Arc Capital focuses on providing retail loans to underserved households and businesses across India.

With a diversified business model that spans various sectors and regions, the company has facilitated over Rs 1.73 trillion in financing for approximately 101.82 million individuals as of March 31, 2024.

As a registered Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) with the Reserve Bank of India, Northern Arc has been a key player in the financial landscape for the past 14 years.

At 10:05 AM, the Northern Arc Capital share was trading 2.12 per cent higher at Rs 305.60 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.14 per cent higher at 84,421.44 levels.