NSE IX launches 1st fixed income derivatives; Indo Farm IPO subscribed 17x

NSE IX launches first fixed income derivatives in IFSC

Indo Farm IPO subscribed 17.70x on opening day

The initial public offer (IPO) of Indo Farm Equipment got subscribed 17.70 times on the opening day of bidding on Tuesday amid strong investors participation. The initial share sale received bids for 149.9 million shares against 8.4 million shares on offer, translating into 17.70 times subscription, according to the NSE data.

NSE International Exchange, the Gift City unit of National Stock Exchange (NSE), on Tuesday launched the first ever fixed income derivatives in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC). The product would help investors to manage exposure in the Indian bond market. The derivatives contracts for trading with monthly and half-yearly cycles were made available from Tuesday.