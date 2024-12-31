NSE IX launches 1st fixed income derivatives; Indo Farm IPO subscribed 17x

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 Index ended below the 200-daily moving average (DMA) after a month, with the index now down 5.3 per cent, or 1,254 points, from a high of 24,792 in just five trading sessions. It closed at 23,587.50 on Frida
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 11:36 PM IST
NSE IX launches first fixed income derivatives in IFSC 
NSE International Exchange, the Gift City unit of National Stock Exchange (NSE), on Tuesday launched the first ever fixed income derivatives in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).  The product would help investors to manage exposure in the Indian bond market. The derivatives contracts for trading with monthly and half-yearly cycles were made available from Tuesday.     
Indo Farm IPO subscribed 17.70x on opening day 
The initial public offer (IPO) of Indo Farm Equipment got subscribed 17.70 times on the opening day of bidding on Tuesday amid strong investors participation. The initial share sale received bids for 149.9 million shares against 8.4 million shares on offer, translating into 17.70 times subscription, according to the NSE data.
 
First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

