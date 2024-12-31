Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Sebi issues clarification on cybersecurity norms for regulated entities

Sebi issues clarification on cybersecurity norms for regulated entities

The clarification came after Sebi addressed queries from stakeholders regarding the framework introduced in August this year

cybersecurity laptop working
The regulator emphasised that the framework aims to enhance the resilience of regulated entities, enabling them to withstand and recover from cyber incidents effectively. | Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 9:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sebi on Tuesday issued clarifications to its Cybersecurity and Cyber Resilience Framework for regulated entities, providing regulatory forbearance and extending compliance deadlines for select categories.

The clarification came after Sebi addressed queries from stakeholders regarding the framework introduced in August this year.

The framework is designed to ensure that Sebi-regulated entities (REs) maintain robust cybersecurity posture, remain equipped with adequate cyber resiliency measures and can withstand, respond to, and recover from cyber threats, effectively.

"With regard to the compliance requirements, which are effective from January 1, 2025, under the framework, regulatory forbearance is provided till March 31, 2025, Sebi said in a circular.

During this period, the entities will not face penalties for non-compliance, provided they demonstrate progress in implementing the framework, it added.

Further, the compliance deadline has been extended to April 1, 2025, for KYC registration agencies and depository participants, following feedback on the rationalisation of these categories, as per the circular.

Also Read

AI, cybersecurity to drive 1 mn jobs by 2030: Quess IT Staffing report

US plans more action against China over telecom hack and cyber threats

Women workforce participation rate in tech sector to reach 14.9% by 2027

Premium

Statsguru: India faces growing financial risks from cybersecurity breaches

At 5.2 billion, India ranks 2nd globally in encrypted cyberattacks: Report

In addition, guidelines related to data localisation under the framework have been put on hold for further consultations. The markets watchdog stated that these provisions, outlined as data security standard, would be notified later.

The CSCRF is a significant step in adapting towards evolving cyber risks and technological advancements.

The regulator emphasised that the framework aims to enhance the resilience of regulated entities, enabling them to withstand and recover from cyber incidents effectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Funding via primary mkt surges, while secondary mkt funding slows in 2024

Premium

FMCG major Marico likely to outperform peers in H2FY25 on brands' growth

M&M stocks post sharpest yearly rally in 15 years; zoom 73% in CY 2024

Mutual fund inflows double in 2024 as retail SIPs hit record highs

Sensex, Nifty lag global peers in 2024 amid weak corporate earnings outlook

Topics :SEBIcybersecuritySebi norms

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 9:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story