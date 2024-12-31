Funding via primary mkt surges, while secondary mkt funding slows in 2024

The year 2024 will be remembered as a historic one for the primary market. It saw a record number of IPOs, both on the mainboard and in the SME segment. Fundraising through the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route surpassed Rs 1 trillion for the first time, while share sales by private equity (PE) funds and promoters in listed companies via block deals also reached an all-time high of over Rs 6 trillion. The spike in volatility in the secondary markets did little to dent the momentum in the primary market. India’s market capitalisation rose by Rs 77.7 trillion to Rs 442 trillion during the year. New listings contributed to more than three per cent to the market cap. The mainboard saw more than 91 IPOs who together mopped up Rs 1.6 trillion, surpassing the previous record tally of Rs 1.19 trillion in 2021. The year also saw the biggest-ever IPO of Hyundai Motor India at Rs 27,870 crore. On the SME side, 240 companies raised close to Rs 8,800 crore. Over 70 listed companies raised Rs 1.13 trillion through the QIP route. Vedanta, Zomato and Adani Energy Solutions each raised over $1 billion in fresh capital via this route.

Meanwhile, the secondary markets clocked their ninth annual gain. The Sensex posted a gain of 8.2 per cent in 2024, while the Nifty rose by 8.8 per cent. Meanwhile, the broader market indices, Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100, saw stronger performance, registering gains of 24 per cent. The returns for all these indices were half that of 2023. Net flows from domestic institutional investors (DIIs) crossed Rs 5 trillion for the first time during a calendar year. Over Rs 4 trillion of these flows came from domestic mutual funds. Overall, foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows slowed to a trickle at less than Rs 3,000 crore compared to Rs 1.74 trillion in 2023. However, pumped in over Rs 1.1 trillion into the primary markets—mainly IPOs and QIPs.

Pharma, realty and auto were the best-performing sectors, while the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) pack disappointed. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Bharat Electronics and Bharti Airtel were the best-performing Nifty stocks, while IndusInd Bank and Asian Paints were the worst performers.

The 10-year US Treasury started the year at 3.88 per cent, while ended 2024 at 4.51 per cent as the US Federal Reserve scaled by the forecasts for interest rate cuts in 2025 due to inflation threat. Domestic yields softened during the year from 7.17 per cent at the start of the year to 6.76 per cent.