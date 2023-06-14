Home / Markets / News / NSE lays framework for action against brokers for misuse of clients funds

NSE lays framework for action against brokers for misuse of clients funds

NSE came out with a framework for taking immediate actions against trading members in case of misuse of client funds by them

Press Trust of India New Delhi
NSE lays framework for action against brokers for misuse of clients funds

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 8:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday came out with a framework for taking immediate actions against trading members in case of misuse of client funds by them.

In the recent past, the exchange has observed instances of misuse of client funds during its inspections as well as in the alerts generated under offsite supervision.

In order to initiate immediate actions in critical cases where misuse of client funds is observed, the exchange said that proprietary deposits of the trading member available with the clearing house, NSE Clearing Ltd (NCL), will be blocked to the extent of the misuse amount or Rs 10 crore, whichever is lower, according to a circular.

The action will be taken for violating "principles of enhanced supervision" for stock brokers in case of misuse of clients funds.

In case misuse is observed with regards to "principles of enhanced supervision" for stock brokers, NSE said the amount equivalent to the aggregate amount of all principles, will be blocked.

Further, proprietary deposits will be blocked after two trading days from the date of communication of the direction regarding the blocking of such deposits to the trading member. Such deposits will be blocked for 10 days.

Moreover, no exposure will be granted to the trading member on such deposits.

The new framework will come into force from September 1, NSE said.

Also, the exchange evaluates the penal provisions for non-compliance by the members regarding various regulatory requirements to make it more effective and act as a deterrent.

Also Read

Nearly 28 million demat accounts added in 2022, shows data

Despite market volatility, 25 million demat accounts added in FY23

How to move shares to another demat if you're sore with existing broker

With IPOs losing steam, Sebi steps in with hard underwriting move

Declare nominee by March 31 or risk having your demat, MF folio frozen

Tata Consumer Products' efforts are paying off; stock sees steady gains

JP Morgan downgrades Indian IT sector to underweight from neutral

BSE offloads 4.54% stake in CDSL at discount for regulatory compliance

Metals, FMCG stocks lift Indian stock market ahead of US Fed decision

Sebi may not waive holdings rule for MFs post HDFC Bank, HDFC merger

Topics :National Stock ExchangeNSEStock brokingDematstock market trading

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 9:49 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story