Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / NSE plans to triple colocation rack capacity to 4,000 at Mumbai HQ in 3 yrs

NSE plans to triple colocation rack capacity to 4,000 at Mumbai HQ in 3 yrs

Co-location facility allows stock brokers to place their servers at a stock exchange in consideration of a fee, giving them access to price data a fraction of second before other participants

National stock exchange, NSE
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 11:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) plans to expand its colocation data centre at its headquarter in Mumbai for trading members with an almost three-fold increase in number of racks to over 4,000 within the next three years, sources said on Wednesday.

The expansion will be carried out at the NSE's existing building at Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The decision is based on member feedback and aimed at enhancing ease of operations and increasing the availability of racks for trading members.

Currently, NSE offers 1,400 racks to members, and the planned expansion will boost this capacity to over 4,000 racks within the next three years.

Further expansions will be made available as per additional requirements, they added.

Co-location facility allows stock brokers to place their servers at a stock exchange in consideration of a fee, giving them access to price data a fraction of second before other participants.

More From This Section

Premium

Mega IPOs to shine this Diwali: Hyundai, Swiggy, NTPC green set to launch

Sebi sets up foreign portfolio investors outreach cell for assistance

Buy calls are slowly vanishing from the booming stock market of India

Market Highlights, Sept 25: Sensex up 256pts; Nifty holds 26,000; Media index soars 3%, VIX down 7%

Media & entertainment stocks rally; Saregama, Tips Films zoom up to 20%

NSE, which is the largest stock exchange globally in terms of orders and trades per day, often handles more than 50 per cent of the total orders and trades across all global exchanges.

To support this growth, NSE is increasing its capacity to handle order messages from 5 million per second to 20 million per second across asset classes. The exchange will further scale this capacity to meet future traffic demands, the sources said.

NSE's decision would help the exchange in staying ahead in terms of technology and infrastructure, ensuring seamless trading experiences for its members.

Earlier this month, Sebi dismissed regulatory violations charges against the NSE and its seven former employees, including Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain in nearly a decade-old co-location facility case citing absence of sufficient evidence.

The matter pertained to alleged lapses at the exchange's co-location facility. Before that, Sebi had passed the order in the matter in April 2019.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India's top bourse is said to have doubled in value amid IPO hopes

Vanguard sells shares of 7 companies worth Rs 998 cr via block deals

Sebi drops charges against NSE, ex-top executives in co-location case

Sebi disposes of case against NSE, its former employees in co-location case

Premium

Street signs: 10 IPOs raised Rs 17,110 cr, bullfight of exchanges, and more

Topics :Stock MarketNSEBSE

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 11:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story