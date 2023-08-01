NTPC, Adani Power: Power stocks may surge up to 12% on robust trend

Shares of power sector displayed a robust momentum on Tuesday, with NTPC hitting a new historic peak and Orient Green Power Company surging 14 per cent. Similarly, Jaiprakash Power, Urja Global and RattanIndia Power gained over 6 per cent, respectively.

So far this year, NTPC has soared 36 per cent, Torrent Power zoomed 39 per cent and Power Grid Corporation of India advanced 21 per cent. The overall trend in these power stocks continues to remain sturdy.