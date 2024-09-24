NTPC Green Energy urges Sebi to expedite approval for Rs 10K crore IPO

NTPC Green Energy has urged the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), to expedite the approval for its Rs 10,000-crore initial public offering (IPO), said people in the know.

The wholly-owned subsidiary of the country's largest power generating company, NTPC, had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with Sebi last week. Typically, the regulator takes between two to four months to vet and give its final observations on a DRHP. As a result, the timeline between initial filing and IPO launch stretches to over six months in most cases. However, eyeing a late-October to early-November IPO launch, investment bankers managing the offering are seeking Sebi's approval within a month, said sources.



An email sent to NTPC Green remained unanswered till the time of going to press.

Industry players believe swift Sebi approval will enable NTPC Green to capitalise on the current market optimism, which has already facilitated nearly two dozen companies raising Rs 30,000 crore through IPOs since August.

“The market environment is ideal for large public offerings like NTPC Green's, and the sentiment towards PSUs is particularly positive. Anyone would want to launch their issue now before things take a turn for the worse,” said a banker.

The Nifty PSE index has gained 40 per cent so far this year, outperforming the Nifty 50 index, which is up around 20 per cent.



Under the regulations, the regulator can issue its observations within 30 days of the filing of the offer document if certain conditions are met. These include investment bankers, other regulators, or agencies satisfactorily replying to any clarification or additional information sought by Sebi.

Legal experts say that to obtain Sebi’s approval, a company needs to keep its DRHP in the public domain for at least 21 days to receive public comments.

An investment banker handling the IPO said NTPC Green is likely to secure expedited approval unless Sebi raises significant concerns.

In 2022, Sebi had cleared Life Insurance Corporation’s (LIC) Rs 20,557-crore IPO—the country’s largest-ever—in 24 calendar days. If successful, NTPC Green’s IPO will be the biggest by a PSU since the LIC.