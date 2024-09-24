Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for Sensex, Nifty; China rolls out support
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for Sensex, Nifty; China rolls out support

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were set for a positive open on Tuesday, led by record closing highs overnight on the Wall Street.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital
Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital(Photo: Shutterstock)

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 8:58 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Key Events

8:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sterling Tools sets up subsidiary to expand atomotive bsiness in overseas markets

8:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Revolt gets 16,000 bookings in first week of launching RV1 electric motorcycle

8:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Biocon step-down subsidiary to issue senior secured notes to raise funds

8:44 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Asian and European market cues hold key for extended rally in domestic markets'

8:40 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Two-day GST Summit in Goa: GoM to review tax rates for 100+ products

8:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fintech firm MobiKwik gets Sebi approval to raise Rs 700 crore through IPO

8:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NTPC Green Energy's Rs 10,000 cr IPO likely in November first week

8:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IPEF identifies semiconductors, minerals, batteries as critical sectors

8:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jobless rate stagnates at 3.2% in July 2023-June 2024, shows PLFS data

8:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fresh formal hirings increase in July by 2.5% to 1.05 million: EPFO data

8:33 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Suez crisis: Houthi attacks disrupt India's diesel trade and oil business

8:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Credit card delinquencies rise even as retail credit growth moderates

8:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: FPIs pump over Rs 87,000 cr into domestic equities in September quarter

8:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to watch today

8:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets hit fresh highs on optimism after Federal Reserve rate cut

8:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mutual fund investor base to break 50 million barrier in September

8:15 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Over 93% retail traders lost money in F&O in three years, says Sebi

8:14 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's how to trade Nifty Financial Services, PSU Bank indices on Sept 24

8:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock market today - GIFT Nifty tops 26k, China rate cut, Northern Arc IPO listing

8:04 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices climb on emerging concerns in the Middle East

7:59 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets climb as China rolls out fresh stimulus measures

7:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US Markets record fresh closing highs overnight

7:47 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

8:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sterling Tools sets up subsidiary to expand atomotive bsiness in overseas markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sterling Tools today announced that it has set up a wholly-owned subsidiary called Sterling Overseas Pte Ltd, to expand its automotive business in international markets.

The company, in an exchange filing, said, "We wish to inform you that a wholly-owned subsidiary (WOS) company of Sterling Tools Limited in the name of "STERLING OVERSEAS PTE. LIMITED" has been incorporated having UEN: 202439066G under the Singapore Companies Act 1967 with Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, Singapore."

It added, the purpose of the subsidiary is "to expand automotive business of the company in overseas market."

8:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Revolt gets 16,000 bookings in first week of launching RV1 electric motorcycle

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Revolt Motors today announced that its newly launched RV1 electric motorcycle has received 16,000 bookings in the first week.

8:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Biocon step-down subsidiary to issue senior secured notes to raise funds

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Biocon today informed that its unit Biocon Biologics Global -- a subsidiary of Biocon Biologics UK Limited, which is a subsidiary of Biocon Biologics and a step-down subsidiary of the Biocon -- is proposing to offer senior secured notes.

The company, in an exchange filing, said, "The Notes are proposed to be irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed on behalf of the Issuer by, among others, Biocon Biologics, being a material subsidiary of the Company and secured by, among others, a pledge over certain shares held by Biocon Biologics in Biosimilars Newco. Limited, being a subsidiary of Biocon Biologics." 

It added, "The pricing of the Notes, including the aggregate principal amount, the issue price and the interest rate, shall be determined in accordance with international market practices by the joint global coordinators and joint lead managers appointed by the Issuer."
 

8:44 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Asian and European market cues hold key for extended rally in domestic markets'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: "Markets could see a positive opening amid optimism in the Gift Nifty index after steady gains in the overnight US markets. While both benchmark indices (Sensex & Nifty) are at a striking distance of hitting the milestone mark of 85,000 and 26,000 respectively, cues from other Asian and European indices would hold key for extended rally in domestic markets. After the inaugural Fed rate cut, focus now turns to US PCE inflation to trickle this Friday. While Nifty is likely to be in a trading range of 25,000-26,500 zone, the 26,500 mark is now the major resistance zone for the index on a closing basis."

Views By: Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
 

8:40 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Two-day GST Summit in Goa: GoM to review tax rates for 100+ products

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The six-member Group of Ministers (GoM), chaired by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, will convene in Goa on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss tax rates for over 100 products, including fertilisers, handloom goods, and textiles, according to sources.

The proposals from the panel will serve as the foundation for a report to be presented at the 55th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting in November. READ MORE

8:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fintech firm MobiKwik gets Sebi approval to raise Rs 700 crore through IPO

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fintech firm MobiKwik on Monday received a nod from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch its Rs 700 crore initial public offering (IPO).

Mobikwik had filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the regulator on January 4. READ MORE

8:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NTPC Green Energy's Rs 10,000 cr IPO likely in November first week

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NTPC Green Energy, a subsidiary of state-owned power giant NTPC, is likely to bring its initial public offering (IPO) to raise Rs 10,000 crore in first week of November, a source said.

Last week, NTPC Green Energy had filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 10,000 crore through IPO. READ MORE
 

8:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IPEF identifies semiconductors, minerals, batteries as critical sectors

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The United States (US) 14-member plurilateral group initiated by the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) for Prosperity has identified semiconductors, critical minerals, batteries, and chemicals as critical sectors under its supply chain resilience agreement signed earlier this year, the commerce department said on Monday.

The 14 member nations include India, Australia, Brunei, Fiji, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the US, and Vietnam. READ MORE

8:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jobless rate stagnates at 3.2% in July 2023-June 2024, shows PLFS data

Stock Market LIVE Updates: After witnessing a decline for five consecutive years, India’s unemployment rate stagnated at 3.2 per cent in July-June 2023-24, thus reflecting deterioration in labour markets, according to the latest annual Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) report, released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday.

This stagnation comes amid a swelling labour force in both urban and rural areas, meaning that the economy was not able to generate a commensurate number of jobs during the year. READ MORE

8:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fresh formal hirings increase in July by 2.5% to 1.05 million: EPFO data

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The number of monthly fresh formal hirings increased in July, signalling a recovery in the formal labour market.

In July, the number of new monthly subscribers under the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) increased by 2.6 per cent to 1.05 million from 1.02 in June, according to the latest monthly payroll data released by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Monday. READ MORE

8:33 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Suez crisis: Houthi attacks disrupt India's diesel trade and oil business

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sonangol Huila, a very large crude carrier (VLCC), left Jamnagar carrying 1 million barrels of diesel on July 8 and reached Le Havre, a French port, on August 18; Elandra Falcon, carrying 1 million barrels of ultra-low sulphur diesel, left Jamnagar in June and reached Vesta Antwerp on August 10.

One could dismiss these trips as one of those typical journeys happening over the years, with vessels ferrying fuels from Reliance Industries’ Jamnagar refinery to consumers in Europe. Such trips, led by Reliance, helped India earn $57.3 billion in FY23 and $47.7 billion in FY24 from overseas fuel sales, as much as 13 per cent of India’s gross exports, according to oil ministry data. READ MORE

8:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Credit card delinquencies rise even as retail credit growth moderates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Balance-level delinquencies in the credit card segment saw a 17 basis points (bps) year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in the quarter ending June 2024 (Q1FY25). 

In all other credit segments, including personal loans, delinquencies declined even as retail credit growth moderated, consequent to banks tightening the supply of credit to the unsecured segments, a report by TransUnion CIBIL said on Monday. READ MORE
 

8:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Centre's H2 borrowing likely to stay in line with budgeted amount

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The central government’s borrowing is expected to remain in line with the budgeted amount, with slight adjustments in the distribution across tenures, according to bond market participants. 

Earlier, there were expectations of a reduction in the supply of dated securities. However, due to strong demand across various tenures, dealers now expect the government to adhere to its Budget Estimates (BE). 

Any necessary adjustments in borrowing are expected to occur primarily through Treasury bills (T-bills), they said. READ MORE

8:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: FPIs pump over Rs 87,000 cr into domestic equities in September quarter

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pumped over Rs 87,000 crore (over $10 billion) into domestic equities this quarter, the highest inflow since the three months ended June 2023.

A combination of better growth prospects, increased weightage in global indices, and large initial public offerings (IPOs) have ensured a healthy influx of foreign money to the Indian markets, which remain pricey compared to global peers. READ MORE

8:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to watch today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adani Power, Vodafone Idea, PNB, Reliance Power and V2 Retail, among others are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Tuesday. READ MORE

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, September 24, 2024: Indian equity benchmark indices were set for a positive open on Tuesday, after US benchmark indices S&P 500 and the Dow set fresh record closing highs on Wall Street overnight.
At 7:28 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 25,982, around 70 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close.
On Monday, Indian equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 climbed to record highs, before finishing the trading session at all-time high levels. 
The BSE Sensex gained 384 points, or 0.45 per cent, to close at 84,928.61, after touching a record high of 84,980 during the day.
The Nifty 50 also touched an all-time high of 25,956, before closing 148 points higher or 0.57 per cent ahead at 25,939.
Asian stocks were perched at their highest levels in more than two months on Tuesday as expectations for more US rate cuts kept risk sentiment aloft, while investors awaited a policy decision from Australia's central bank.
In an eagerly awaited press conference, China's top financial regulators including the central bank unveiled a slew of measures to aid the stuttering economy, including moves to reduce mortgage rates for existing homes.
The Reserve Bank of Australia is widely expected to stand pat on rates but the Federal Reserve's 50 basis point cut last week has raised some expectations Australia could follow the Fed.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.04 per cent to 586.31, while Japan's Nikkei was the biggest mover in early trading, soaring 1.69 per cent to a near three-week high ahead of an eagerly awaited speech by Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda.
China's central bank on Monday lowered its 14-day repo rate by 10 basis points, days after disappointing markets by not cutting longer-term rates.
Overnight, the US stocks closed modestly higher as traders digested the Fed's big move last week, with policymakers explaining the need for the 50 bp cut.
Markets are currently evenly split on whether the US central bank will go for another 50 bps cut or a 25 bps cut in November, CME Fedwatch tool showed. They are pricing in 76 bps of easing this year.
Brown Brothers Harriman Senior Markets Strategist Elias Haddad said the market is overestimating the Fed's capacity to ease. "However, it will likely take strong US jobs data to trigger a material upward reassessment in Fed funds rate expectations."
The next non-farm payrolls report is due October 4 and until then, Haddad said a more dovish Fed and a strong US economy offer financial market risk sentiment support and can further undermine the dollar mostly against growth-sensitive currencies.
The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was at 100.95, not far from the one-year low of 100.21 touched last week. The yen was little changed at 143.65 per dollar. 
In commodities, oil prices were slightly higher in early trading, with Brent crude futures up 0.26 per cent at $74.09 a barrel, while US crude futures were up 0.3 per cent at $70.6. Oil prices had slid on Monday on demand worries as well as weak economic data from Europe. (With inputs from Reuters.)

Next »
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :MARKET LIVEMARKETS TODAYstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyS&P BSE SensexGift NiftyNifty50Nifty 50share marketglobal stock marketUS stockUS stock marketUS stock marketsAsia stocksAsian marketsIndian stock marketIndian stock markets

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

Explore News