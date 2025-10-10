Home / Markets / News / NTPC Green rises 3% on signing MoU with Gujarat government for Solar Parks

NTPC Green rises 3% on signing MoU with Gujarat government for Solar Parks

The buying on the counter came after the company's subsidiary NTPC Renewable Energy signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Gujarat for the development of Solar Parks

NTPC Green Energy
Photo: Company website
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 10:13 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
NTPC Green Energy shares rose 2.8 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹100.9 per share. At 9:45 AM, NTPC Green’s share price was trading 1.32 per cent higher at ₹99.45 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.27 per cent at 82,395.25. 
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹83,799.85 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹155.3 per share, and its 52-week low was at ₹84.6 per share. 

Why were NTPC Green Energy shares rising?

The buying on the counter came after the company’s subsidiary NTPC Renewable Energy signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Gujarat for the development of Solar Parks and projects with a cumulative capacity of 10 GW and wind projects of 5 GW in the state.
 
That apart, in September, NTPC Green Energy, a subsidiary of NTPC, has inked an MoU with V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOCPA) in Tamil Nadu. The MoU is intended to further the green energy technologies in VOC Port and especially the green hydrogen mobility scheme. 
 
Under the contract, NTPC Green will set up a green hydrogen fuelling station in VOC Port along with hydrogen based Internal Combustion Engine trucks for the VOC port operation. This will open an option of phasing out fossil fuel trucks in favour of clean and green fuels, bringing decarbonisation and
energy security. 
 
NTPC has been operating the green hydrogen blending project at Surat, Gujarat, for over two years and already taken similar mobility initiatives at Leh, Ladakh, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, and Kandla Port, Gujarat, according to the company filing.  ALSO READ | TCS stock looks technically weak, stares at 13% downside risk; key levels 
Meanwhile, NTPC Green Energy is also developing the green hydrogen hub in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and aims to reach 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032 with energy storage solutions.
 
NTPC Green Energy is an umbrella company for the green business initiatives of NTPC and undertakes projects through organic and inorganic routes and aims to be the flag-bearer of NTPC’s green energy journey to achieve the ambitious target of 60 GW by FY 32.
 
The company has diversified its portfolio within the realm of Green Energies and is participating in bidding processes, tenders, and Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Parks (UMREPP), to achieve growth over the decade and act as a premier “Green Energy” player in India as well as globally.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TCS shares drop as Q2 profit misses street estimates; should you sell?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 240 pts, Nifty above 25,200; realty stocks gains, metal drag

Tata Elxsi Q2 show: Media gains offset by margin stress; 'Sell' calls stay

Rupee extends trade near its lows even as volatility dips; opens at 88.78/$

TCS stock looks technically weak, stares at 13% downside risk; key levels

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story