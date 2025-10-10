Home / Markets / News / TCS stock looks technically weak, stares at 13% downside risk; key levels

TCS stock looks technically weak, stares at 13% downside risk; key levels

The longer-term chart suggests that the overall trend for TCS is likely to remain subdued as long as the stock trades below ₹3,450 levels; on the downside it can crack up to ₹2,655 levels.

Tata Consultancy Services, TCS
TCS stock is seen trading near the short-term moving averages on the daily chart.
Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 10:07 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) stock started Friday's trading session on a quiet note, but soon slipped 1.5 per cent to a low of ₹3,015, even as the IT bellwether beat analysts' expectations on the Q3 revenue front.  At 9:20 AM, TCS shares traded with a loss of 0.4 per cent at ₹3,049. In comparison, the Nifty IT index was up 0.2 per cent at, and the benchmark Nifty 50 edged 0.1 per cent higher at 25,215 levels.  On Thursday, October 9, after market hours TCS reported a 1.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at ₹12,075 crore for the quarter ended September 2025 as against ₹11,909 crore posted in Q2FY25.  The IT major, beat analysts' expectations on the revenue front, with a 2.4 per cent YoY increase at ₹65,799 crore for Q2FY26. According to Bloomberg estimates, analysts' expected revenue to be ₹65,267 crore, and net profit at ₹12,559 crore.  ALSO READ | TCS headcount drops to less than 600k due to restructuring and layoffs  Meanwhile, technically, TCS share price was seen testing the short-term moving averages i.e. the 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) and the 50-DMA at ₹3,031 and ₹3,053, respectively. Here's a detailed technical outlook on TCS stock price. 

TCS

Current Price: ₹3,049  Likely Target: ₹3,450 / ₹2,655  Upside Potential: 13.2%  Downside Risk: 13%  Support: ₹2,970; ₹2,870  Resistance: ₹3,170; ₹3,207; ₹3,270  TCS daily chart shows that the stock, if it manages to sustain above the short-term moving averages, can potentially attempt a pullback towards the 100-DMA, which stands at ₹3,207. Above which, an extended rally towards the 200-DMA at ₹3,450 levels cannot be ruled. 
 
  TCS has been trading below the 100-DMA since January 13, and below the longer-term 200-DMA since February 7.  The medium-term chart, however, warns that the key momentum oscillators are in favour of the bears. The stock is expected to face interim resistance around ₹3,170 and ₹3,270 levels. For the overall trend to turn favourable, TCS will need to break and trade consistently above ₹3,450 levels, suggests the chart.  ALSO READ: TCS shares drop as Q2 profit misses street estimates; should you sell?   Till such time, the upside rallies run the risk of getting sold-off. On the downside, the stock may test its 100-Month Moving Average (100-MMA), which stands at ₹2,655 - and implies a 13 per cent downside risk potential from here. Support for TCS can be anticipated around its 20-DMA at ₹2,970 and ₹2,870 levels. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Why are brokerages betting on SBI Life and HDFC Life among life insurers?

Stock market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty above 25,250; Realty stocks gains, Metal drag

Tata Elxsi Q2 show: Media gains offset by margin stress; 'Sell' calls stay

Rupee extends trade near its lows even as volatility dips; opens at 88.78/$

Cement sector set for H2FY26 upswing; JK Cement tops Nuvama's picks

Topics :Market technicalsTCS stockTata Consultancy ServicesIT stocksQ2 resultsTrading strategiestechnical analysistechnical chartsStocks to buyStocks to avoid

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story