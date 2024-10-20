On the shoulders of giants: India's wobble, US will, China's reawakening

India and the US — two of the world’s major markets and standout performers — have shown divergent performances over the past month.

India’s benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 has declined 5 per cent from its peak of 26,216 reached on September 26. In contrast, the S&P 500 in the US has increased by 2 per cent during the same period, achieving several new highs.

On Friday, both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones recorded their sixth consecutive week of gains — the longest winning streaks since late 2023. Conversely, the domestic Nifty and S&P BSE Sensex noted their third straight weekly losses, marking their longest losing streak since August 2023.