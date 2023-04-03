Home / Markets / News / Overall breadth needs to improve for a reversal in Indian market

Over half of the Nifty 500 stocks are trading below 200-DMA, this points to a weak strength. Market breadth needs to improve if further highs are to be set

Avdhut Bagkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 11:55 AM IST
Despite the benchmark indices clocking compelling rebound in the last three sessions; the BSE Sensex gained 2.57 per cent and Nifty 50 soared 2.60 per cent, the market breadth continues to persist sluggishness. Merely 194 stocks trade over the key price indicator of the 200-day moving average (DMA).
Topics :Ultra Tech CompanyReliance IndustriesDr Reddy's Laboratories Limitedstock market tradingTrading strategiesstock market rallytechnical analysistechnical chartsChart ReadingTrading tipsMarket trends

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 11:39 AM IST

