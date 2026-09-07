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Pace of growth recovery key for HUL as it executes its new strategy

HUL is betting on premiumisation, consumption and new categories to drive volume-led growth, but analysts await clarity on the pace and timeline of recovery

Hindustan Unilever
premium
Ram Prasad Sahu
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
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Hindustan Unilever’s (HUL) recipe for volume-led growth for FY27 and beyond is premised on premiumisation, consumption, market development and entry into new categories. In addition to this, a shift to a portfolio of higher gross-margin products and operating leverage is expected to help the company generate better profitability. This has resulted in the company raising the upper end of the management band to 24 per cent. While brokerages are positive on the strategy outlined at the analyst meet last week and valuations are favourable, the stock was flattish in trade on Monday. What has weighed on sentiment is the lack of details on timelines and the extent of growth. Gains for the stock would hinge on the ability of the fast-moving consumer goods market leader to deliver on revenues and margins. At the current price (Rs 1,966), the stock is trading at just under 39-45 times its FY28 earnings estimates.
 
The management highlighted that its strategy of volume growth entails a focus on winning in ‘New India’ (rising incomes, digital penetration and changing consumer preferences) as against the previous strategy of winning in ‘Many Indias’ (geographic/regional categorisation). About 80 per cent of the growth is expected to come from consumption, premiumisation and expansion of the base, while the rest is expected to come from entry into high-growth markets.
 
Analysts led by Vivek Maheshwari of Jefferies Research point out that HUL’s playbook for ‘New India’ is shifting from broader reach to sharper, segment-led growth. The volume growth focus would be supported by AI-led execution and a large self-funded reinvestment cycle. Though the brokerage has maintained a buy rating, it has cut its earnings estimates by 1-2 per cent to factor in the risk of lower near-term margins due to the high input price trend. It has lowered its valuation multiple to 45 times September 2028 earnings estimates amid a broader FMCG sector derating. Its revised target price is Rs 2,450.
 
The management remains confident about delivering better growth in FY27 versus the past three years. Excluding ice creams, turnover has been broadly flat between FY24 and FY26. The renewed strategy, according to analysts led by Naveen Trivedi of Motilal Oswal Research, is expected to address the growth challenges that have persisted over the past few years. Moreover, continued (recent) sequential improvement in sales growth, alongside share gains, offers early validation, they add. The brokerage has reiterated its buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,400, based on 40 times its September 2028 estimated earnings.
 
Despite multiple headwinds, including the rise in crude oil prices, the company believes it is well positioned to navigate the environment through commodity hedges, accelerated cost-saving initiatives, portfolio transformation strategies and stronger omnichannel capabilities. Growth in the gross-margin-accretive portfolio is expected to be 1.5 times faster than the rest of the portfolio. HUL has expanded its operating profit margin guidance to 22-24 per cent from 21.5-23.5 per cent. The margin guidance comes at a time when it has increased capex intensity from 2 per cent of turnover historically to 3 per cent going ahead, with over 85 per cent directed towards growth and savings initiatives.
 
JM Financial points out that as HUL pivots towards a high-gross-margin portfolio (which will grow 1.5 times the balance portfolio), it sees scope to deliver higher margins and has hence raised the upper end of margin guidance to 24 per cent (from 23.5 per cent); but the portfolio reset will also entail higher investments at times, leading to a cut in the lower end of the guidance to 22 per cent (from 22.5 per cent).
 
While the brokerage is positive about the new growth strategies, the only missing piece (also the key investor debate), according to analysts led by Mehul Shah of the brokerage, is quantification of the possible growth acceleration and the timeline for the same. While it retained a buy rating on the stock, it has lowered its target multiple to 43 times (earlier 45 times) and has a revised target price of Rs 2,315.
   

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Topics :HULCompany News

First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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