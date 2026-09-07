Pace of growth recovery key for HUL as it executes its new strategy

Hindustan Unilever’s (HUL) recipe for volume-led growth for FY27 and beyond is premised on premiumisation, consumption, market development and entry into new categories. In addition to this, a shift to a portfolio of higher gross-margin products and operating leverage is expected to help the company generate better profitability. This has resulted in the company raising the upper end of the management band to 24 per cent. While brokerages are positive on the strategy outlined at the analyst meet last week and valuations are favourable, the stock was flattish in trade on Monday. What has weighed on sentiment is the lack of details on timelines and the extent of growth. Gains for the stock would hinge on the ability of the fast-moving consumer goods market leader to deliver on revenues and margins. At the current price (Rs 1,966), the stock is trading at just under 39-45 times its FY28 earnings estimates.