Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Panacea Biotec surges 4% on reports of launching dengue vaccine in two yrs

Panacea Biotec surges 4% on reports of launching dengue vaccine in two yrs

Shares of Panacea Biotec surged up to 4.48 per cent at Rs 319.40 on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade

Dengue, Mosquito
Dengue, Mosquito(Photo: Reuters)
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 12:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Panacea Biotec surged up to 4.48 per cent at Rs 319.40 on the BSE in Friday’s intraday trade. This came after the company disclosed its plans to develop a dengue vaccine within the next two years. 

According to a report by CNBC TV 18, Panacea Biotec Chairman and Managing Director, Dr Rajesh Jain said that its dengue vaccine, developed in collaboration with ICMR, is progressing well in phase three trials across 19 sites in India, covering over 10,000 adults.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Upon completion of the trials, the company will submit efficacy data to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to seek manufacturing approval.

Per the report, the chairman of Panacea Biotec expressed optimism about the vaccine's launch, stating that the company expects to bring it to India and other countries within the next two years. However, he emphasised that the company must adhere to the approved protocols, trial formalities, and ethical guidelines set by the drug authorities.

Panacea Biotec, India’s second-largest vaccine manufacturer, boasts a portfolio of prescription products across key therapeutic areas, including pain management, diabetes care, renal disease, osteoporosis, tuberculosis, gastrointestinal health, and vaccines. 

The company has established collaborations with leading research organisations both in India and internationally. Panacea Biotec operates cuttiedge production facilities in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Delhi, adhering to global regulatory standards such as US-FDA, UK-MHRA, SAMCC, and WHO-cGMP. It also operates four research and development centres and holds 24 product patents valid across more than 60 countries.

Panacea Biotec share price history

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 200 pts, at 81,400, Nifty at 24,950; TCS drags 2.5%

Garuda Construction IPO allotment today: Check status, latest GMP here

HCL Tech Q2 Preview: Brokerages expect flat revenue, decline in TCV

RVNL, IRCTC, IRFC: Railway stocks trading 33% off highs; time for a relook?

Anand Rathi stocks rally 6% on strong Q2 show; Rs 7 dividend announced

Panacea Biotec share price has outperformed the market as it has risen 78.4 per cent year to date, while gaining 81.6 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 12.5 per cent year to date and 22.4 per cent in a year. 

The company has a total market capitalization of Rs 1,886.52 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of -161.82 times at an earning per share of Rs -1.88. 

At 12:50 PM, the stock price of the company advanced by 1.20 per cent at Rs 308 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was down 0.27 per cent to 81,387.15 level. 


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Why have BSE shares climbed 4% on October 11? Check reasons here

Exide Ind up 4% as it invests over Rs 99 crore in arm Exide Energy

Ugro Capital stock price jumps 8% on strong Q2 update; more details here

This pharma stock has zoomed 57% thus far in 2024; Citi sees more upside

Ashoka Buildcon rises 4% on emerging lowest bidder for Rs 918-crore project

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE NSEPanacea Biotec

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story