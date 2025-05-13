PB Fintech Q4 results 2025: Profit estimates

Brokerages tracked by Business Standard in the fourth quarter (Q4FY25), expect PB Fintech's net profit to rise 155.74 per cent on average, to ₹153.93 crore as compared to ₹60.2 crore a year ago. Sequentially, the profit is anticipated to spike 115.17 per cent from ₹71.54 crore.

PB Fintech Q4 results 2025: Revenue expectations

The company's revenue for the quarter under review is expected to increase 37.4 per cent in the fourth quarter, on average, to ₹1,497.3 crore as compared to ₹1,089.6 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, revenue is expected to rise around 16 per cent, up from ₹1,291.6 crore in Q3FY25.

PB Fintech Q4FY25: Key monitorables

Management commentary around growth, margins, and inclusion of PB connect in new initiative business and new health care venture will be keenly watched.

Will PB Fintech report a healthy March quarter?

JM Financial Institutional Securities: The brokerage expects PB Fintech's insurance premium to grow 43 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), whereas loan disbursals are expected to decline 16 per cent Y-o-Y.

Total insurance premium for the quarter under review is predicted at ₹7,345.3 crore as compared to ₹5,127 crore a year ago. Total disbursal is expected at ₹2,964.6 crore as against ₹3,547 crore a year ago.

The company's revenue is forecasted to grow 43 per cent Y-o-Y and 21 per cent Q-o-Q, driven by 48 per cent/11 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Policybazaar/Paisabazaar. Consolidated revenue for the quarter is pegged at ₹1,558.5 crore against ₹1,089.6 crore a year ago. Group contribution margin is likely to rise 20 basis points (bps) Q-o-Q to reach 25.8 per cent and slip 190 bps Y-o-Y, with core contribution margin expected to benefit from renewals kicking in on a sequential basis.

Additionally, adjusted Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin is anticipated to expand 170 bps/190 bps on a Y-o-Y/Q-o-Q basis to reach 8 per cent against 6.3 per cent/6.1 per cent Y-o-Y/Q-o-Q.

Nuvama Institutional Equities: Strong core platform business premium growth of 40 per cent is expected in Q4FY25 to drive existing business revenue growth, according to analysts at Nuvama.

They anticipate the margin to remain subdued as growth in health premiums is expected to remain strong and the company is investing to create capacity. The overall Ebitda is pegged at ₹192.1 crore as against ₹68.9 crore a year ago.

B&K Securities: The brokerage believes PB Fintech will continue its trajectory of healthy topline growth coupled with improving performance in terms of bottom line.

Consolidated revenue for Q4 is pegged at ₹ 1,435.4 crore as against ₹1,089.6 crore a year ago. Besides, the bottom line or adjusted net profit is expected at ₹132.7 crore as compared to ₹60.2 crore a year ago.