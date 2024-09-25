A stock split occurs when a company divides its current shares into a larger number of shares, effectively lowering the price of each individual share. However, the overall value of all shares combined, known as the company's market capitalisation, remains unchanged.
In an exchange filing, PC Jeweller said, “Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, September 30, 2024, inter-alia, to consider and approve the alteration in the share capital of the Company by sub-division / split of existing equity shares having face value of Rs 10 each, fully paid-up, as may be determined by the Board of Directors and consequent alteration of Memorandum of Association of the Company.”
Additionally, during the same meeting, the Board will also consider the appointment of new Directors of the Company, if any.
PC Jeweller engages in the manufacturing, trading, and sale of gold, diamond, and silver jewellery, catering to various markets. The company has developed several jewellery collections, such as Anant, Dashavatar, Bandhan, Amour, and the Wedding Collection, showcasing a diverse range of offerings.