PC Jewellers stock surges 5% on turnaround in Q2; sales grow 1,430% YoY

Shares of PC Jewellers gained up to 4.98 per cent at Rs 185.25 per share on the BSE in Monday’s intraday deals. The stock price jumped after the company reported a turnaround in its topline as well as bottomline growth in the quarterly earnings for the second quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25).

PC Jeweller reported a significant turnaround in its financial performance for the second quarter of FY25. The company's sales surged to Rs 505 crore, compared to Rs 33 crore in the same period of FY24. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Profit after tax (PAT) also saw a dramatic improvement, reaching Rs 179 crore in Q2FY25, up from a loss of Rs 152 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at Rs 129 crore, compared to a negative Rs 23 crore in Q2FY24. Additionally, profit before tax (PBT) improved to Rs 124 crore, a significant recovery from the loss of Rs 152 crore recorded in the same period last year.

The company’s management said that the consumer demand and footfall exhibited a significant improvement in Q1FY25 and this momentum has further increased in Q2FY25, the result of which is clearly visible in the company's top line as well as bottomline.

The reduction in custom duty on gold imports from 15 per cent to 6 per cent announced in the Union Budget, also contributed to the strong Q2FY25 results, the management highlighted.

PC Jeweller share price history

The company’s stock has outperformed the market year to date as it has risen 253.5 per cent, while gaining 458.6 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 12.3 per cent year to date and 24.1 per cent in a year.

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 8,330.73 crore. At 11:21 PM, the stock price of the company pared all its gains and slipped in red, falling 1.39 per cent at Rs 174 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was down 0.07 per cent to 81,164.14 level.