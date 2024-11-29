PCBL up on commissioning 2nd & final phase of specialty chemical capacity

PCBL share price: Shares of PCBL remained in focus in early trade on Friday, November 29, 2024, as the scrapped gained up to 1.85 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 439.35 per share.

However, at 10:30 AM, PCBL shares were off highs and were trading 0.10 per cent higher at Rs 431.80 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.50 per cent higher at 79,439.99 levels.

The initial uptick in PCBL share price came after the company announced that it has commissioned the second and final phase, which is 20,000 MTPA of 40,000 MTPA specialty chemical capacity at Mundra plant, Gujarat on November 28, 2024.

In an exchange filing, PCBL, said, “We are pleased to inform you that the second and final phase i.e, 20,000 MTPA of 40,000 MTPA specialty chemical capacity at Mundra Plant, Gujarat has been commissioned on November 28, 2024.”

With the commissioning of the final phase, the combined manufacturing capacity of the company now stands at 7,90,000 MTPA.

Incorporated in 1960, PCBL is a flagship entity of the RP??'Sanjiv Goenka Group, specialising in the production of carbon black and specialty chemicals, as well as generating electricity for captive consumption and external sale.

Over the years, it has grown to become India's largest and the world’s 7th largest carbon black manufacturer, serving diverse industries with high-quality products and innovative solutions.

The company’s product portfolio includes performance chemicals and specialty chemicals, catering to applications in tires, plastics, coatings, inks, and more. Its sustainable power generation process is a hallmark innovation, utilising waste gases from carbon black manufacturing to produce green energy.

With an installed capacity of 770 KTPA for carbon black production and 122 MW of green power across five plants in India, the company demonstrates its commitment to efficient and environmentally friendly operations.

With a global footprint spanning over 50 countries and a client base featuring industry leaders like MRF, CEAT, Apollo Tyres, Bridgestone, Michelin, and Continental, the company is a trusted partner in performance materials.

The market capitalisation of PCBL is Rs 16,298.84 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.

The 52-week high of PCBL is Rs 584.50, while its 52-week low is 208.80 per share.