Enviro Infra IPO listing today: Shares of specialised water and wastewater management company Enviro Infra Engineers made a stellar debut on the stock exchanges on Friday, November 29, 2024. On the BSE, the stock was listed at Rs 218, reflecting a premium of Rs 70 or 47.30 per cent over its issue price of Rs 148.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE) , Enviro Infra shares had an even stronger debut, opening at Rs 220 apiece. This provided IPO investors with a return of Rs 72 per share, translating to a gain of 48.65 per cent on the allotment price.

The listing performance was consistent with grey market predictions. Ahead of its debut, the company’s unlisted shares were trading at a premium of Rs 57 over the IPO price, indicating positive sentiment and a strong debut on the bourses, according to sources tracking grey market activity.

The Rs 650.43 crore offering of Enviro Infra, which comprised a fresh issue of 38,680,000 shares and an offer for sale of 5,268,000 shares with a face value of Rs 10, ended for subscription on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, receiving an overwhelming response from investors as it was oversubscribed by 89.90 times, as per BSE data. The Enviro Infra IPO was available at a price band of Rs 140-148 per share, with a lot size of 101 shares.

Enviro Infra intends to utilise the proceeds from the Fresh Issue towards funding working capital requirements, infusing funds into its subsidiary, EIEL Mathura Infra Engineers, to build a 60 MLD STP under the project titled 'Mathura Sewerage Scheme' at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh through Hybrid Annuity-Based PPP Mode, repayment/prepayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings, funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions, and for general corporate purposes.

Established in 2009 and headquartered in Delhi, Enviro Infra Engineers (EIEL) designs, constructs, operates, and maintains Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants (WWTPs) and Water Supply Scheme Projects (WSSPs) for government bodies in India.