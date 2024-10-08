PE investment in real estate increases to $2.2 bn in Jul-Sep: Savills India

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The PE inflows stood at $ 6.7 billion in 2019, $ 6.6 billion in 2020, $ 3.4 billion in 2021, $ 3.4 billion in 2022, and $ 3.9 billion in 2023

Equity
In the year-ago period, private equity (PE) investments in real estate stood at $ 934 million. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 4:12 PM IST
Private equity investments in the real estate sector jumped over twofold to $ 2.2 billion in July-September as investors look for gains amid strong property demand, according to Savills India.

In the year-ago period, private equity (PE) investments in real estate stood at $ 934 million.

Real estate consultant Savills India also noted that the PE inflows stood at $ 3.9 billion during the January-September period of this calendar year, touching the investment quantum registered in the entire 2023.

"Despite global challenges, India witnessed heightened investment activity with YTD 2024 inflows surpassing all of 2023 investments, reflecting strong investor confidence on the back of a robust macroeconomic environment," said Arvind Nandan, Managing Director, Research & Consulting, Savills India.

During the July-September quarter, the consultant highlighted that the industrial and logistics spaces segment attracted $ 1.7 billion in PE investments, capturing 77 per cent of the total investment volume.

This could be attributed to rising opportunities in the segment due to growing demand from e-commerce players and the government's push towards establishing India as a manufacturing hub, the consultant said.

The commercial office segment ranked second, garnering 21 per cent of the overall PE investments in the September quarter.


Topics :Private EquityReal Estate Investment

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 4:12 PM IST

