Persistent Systems: 4 reasons why a Bull Spread in F&O should work here

Derivative Strategy



Buy PERSISTENT (31-Aug Expiry) 5100 CALL at Rs 104 & simultaneously sell 5300 CALL at Rs 33

Lot Size 175

Cost of the strategy Rs 71 (Rs 12,425 per strategy)

Maximum profit Rs 22,575; If PERSISTENT closes at or above Rs 5300 on 31 August expiry.

Breakeven Point Rs 5,171

Risk Reward Ratio 1:1.82

Approx margin required Rs 31,300

Rationale:

Long build up is seen in the Persistent Futures on Thursday where Open Interest rose by 10 per cent (Prov) with the stock rising by 2.29 per cent.



The stock price has broken out from the downward sloping trendline, adjoining the highs of 05-June and 20-July 2023.



The stock price has been forming bullish higher top higher bottom formation on the weekly chart.



Momentum Oscillators like RSI and MFI are sloping upwards and placed above 60 on the daily chart, indicting strength in the stock.

Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20%.

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.