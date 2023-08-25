Persistent Systems: 4 reasons why a Bull Spread in F&O should work here

Buy PERSISTENT (31-Aug Expiry) 5100 CALL at Rs 104 & simultaneously sell 5300 CALL at Rs 33
- Long build up is seen in the Persistent Futures on Thursday where Open Interest rose by 10 per cent (Prov) with the stock rising by 2.29 per cent.
- The stock price has broken out from the downward sloping trendline, adjoining the highs of 05-June and 20-July 2023.
- The stock price has been forming bullish higher top higher bottom formation on the weekly chart.
- Momentum Oscillators like RSI and MFI are sloping upwards and placed above 60 on the daily chart, indicting strength in the stock.