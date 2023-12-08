SoftBank offloads 1.1% Zomato stake; PGIM MF recovers Rs 17 crore

SoftBank offloads 1.1% Zomato stake, worth Rs 1,128 crore

SoftBank’s investment firm SVF Growth Singapore offloaded its remaining 93.57 million shares (1.07 per cent equity) in food delivery major Zomato on Friday. It sold shares at Rs 120.5 apiece to mop up Rs 1,128 crore. Among the buyers were Societe Generale, Edel­weiss Mutual Fund, Morgan Stanley, and Invesco MF. Shares of Zomato fell 1.6 per cent to end at Rs 120.



In October, the invest­ment major had sold 1.1 per cent stake in Zomato at Rs 111.2 per share to raise Rs 1,040 crore. Last month, Alipay Singapore Holding had sold its entire 3.44 per cent stake in Zomato. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It sold 296 million shares at Rs 112.7 a piece for a total of Rs 3,336 crore. Shares of Zomato have more than doubled this year.

"Pursuant to the above recovery, PGIM India AMC distributed the entire sum recovered including principal and accrued interest to unit holders of the referred schemes," the fund house stated in the communication.

PGIM MF had exposure to JSEL papers through five of its fixed maturity plans (FMPs), which matured in 2021.

JSEL, an IL&FS subsidiary, had defaulted on its debt obligations in March 2019. In such cases, funds holding papers of the defaulted entity have to value the holdings at zero.





PE firms offload 7.76% in Five-Star Business

Three private equity firms on Friday offloaded 7.76 per cent stake in Five-Star Business Fin­ance, a micro-loan provider. Matrix Partners sold 3.15 per cent stake, TPG Capital 3.05 per ce­nt, and Peak XV sold 1.56 per cent. A total of 22.7 million shares were sold at Rs 730 apiece for a total of Rs 1,656 crore.



The names of the buyers couldn’t be ascertained. Shares of Five-Star fell 2.5 per cent to finish at Rs 736. In November 2022, Five-Star came out with a Rs 1,593 crore IPO where it offered shares at Rs 474 apiece. According to the fund house, there was an option to sell the paper last year at a discount but they held onto it expecting full recovery, given the efforts "being undertaken by stakeholders to sell JSEL".

PGIM India Mutual Fund has recovered Rs 17 crore following the completion of sale of Jorabat Shillong Expressway Limited (JSEL) to Sekura Roads, the fund house said in a recent communication to unitholders.