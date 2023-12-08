Rs 20 trillion and rising: AUM of active equity mutual funds surges

Active equity schemes in November saw their assets under management (AUM) surpass the Rs 20-trillion mark for the first time, bolstered by a buoyant market sentiment. The 8 per cent, or Rs 1.5 trillion, jump in AUM last month mirrored the growth observed in the Nifty 500 index.

There has been a 34 per cent (Rs 5.2 trillion) surge in the assets of active equity schemes since March-end, showed data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This sharp uptick in AUM has been fuelled by a rally in the equity markets after March and a subsequent surge in inflows. In FY24 (until November 30), the key benchmark indices -- Nifty50 and Sensex -- registered gains of 15.7 per cent and 13.4 per cent, respectively. During this period, mutual funds netted Rs 95,800 crore into active equity schemes, a significant increase from the Rs 90,680 crore netted during the same period of FY23.