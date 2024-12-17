Best Agrolife share price gains 4% on bagging patent from OAPI for 20 years

Best Agrolife share price: Agrochemical Pesticide manufacturer Best Agrolife shares soared up to 3.76 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 661 per share on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

The rally in Best Agrolife share price came after the company revealed that it has been has been granted a patent by the African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI) for an invention entitled “Synergistic Pesticidal Composition Against Sucking Pests Complex” for 20 years, commencing June 12, 2021.

In an exchange filing, Best Agrolife said, “We are pleased to inform you that Best Agrolife Limited has been granted a patent by the African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI) for an invention entitled “Synergistic Pesticidal Composition Against Sucking Pests Complex” for the term of 20 years commencing from June 12, 2021.”

Best Agrolife Q2FY25 results

Best Agrolife reported a flat consolidated net profit of Rs 94.7 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), as against Rs Rs 94.9 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2024 (Q2FY24). Its total income fell to Rs 747.6 crore in the September quarter of FY25, from Rs 808.4 crore in the September quarter of FY24.

About Best Agrolife

Best Agrolife is a among the top agrochemical companies in India, recognised for its innovative crop protection and food safety solutions.

Established in 1992, the company has grown to become one of the top 15 agrochemical companies in the country.

Best Agrolife is dedicated to supporting farmers with a wide range of products, including insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, plant growth regulators, and public health products. Its popular brands, such as CUBAX POWER, CITIGEN, PYMAX, PYDON, THRONE, and DIRON, have earned a reputation for quality and effectiveness in the agricultural sector.

The company operates three state-of-the-art manufacturing plants located in Gajraula, Greater Noida, and Jammu & Kashmir. The facilities have a combined technical manufacturing capacity of 7,000 MTPA and a formulation manufacturing capacity of 30,000 MTPA, ensuring the production of high-quality agrochemical products.

Moreover, the company invests heavily in innovation, focusing on the development of patented molecules and advanced agricultural practices. By prioritising sustainability, Best Agrolife aims to provide farmers with effective solutions that boost crop productivity while minimising environmental impact.

At 2:00 PM, Best Agrolife shares were trading 2.50 per cent higher at Rs 652.90 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.19 per cent lower at 80,779.33 levels.