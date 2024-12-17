Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, and more

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS) IPO allotment today: The basis of allotment for Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS) IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Tuesday, December 17, 2024. The public offering closed for subscription on Monday, December 16, 2024, with strong participation from investors. Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS) IPO final subscription status

The Rs 2,497.92 crore public offering of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, priced in a band of Rs 1,265-1,329 with a lot size of 11 shares, received bids for 54,60,81,712 shares against the 1,03,66,780 shares offered. This led to an oversubscription of 52.68 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the BSE.

The IKS IPO witnessed the highest demand from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who subscribed 80.64 times the quota reserved for them. This was followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who bid for 23.25 times their allocated quota, and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), who subscribed 14.55 times their portion.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS) IPO allotment status

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Link Intime India, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, they can use the following links to check the IKS IPO allotment status directly:

Check Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS) IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS) IPO allotment status on Link Intime India: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

More From This Section

Check Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS) IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS) IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of IKS were commanding a strong premium on Tuesday, December 17. The company's shares were quoted as trading at Rs 1,750 apiece in the grey market, reflecting a premium of Rs 417 or 31.68 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 1,329, according to sources tracking grey market activities.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS) IPO listing price prediction

Shares of IKS are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, December 19, 2024. If current grey market trends sustain, the shares may list at around Rs 1,750, representing a premium of over 31.68 Rs per cent compared to the upper band of the issue price. However, these estimates are subject to variation as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.

About Inventurus Knowledge Solutions

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions is a specialised healthcare operations and analytics firm delivering revenue cycle management (RCM) optimisation and operational efficiency solutions to clients in the US healthcare sector. The company's promoter group includes Sachin Gupta, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, and the Jhunjhunwala family trusts, as disclosed in the company's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).