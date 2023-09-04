Small, mid or large, many 'caps' cos wear: Polycab, PFC take pole position

Polycab India, Power Finance Corporation, Shriram Finance, and Union Bank of India appear poised to transition from the mid-cap to the large-cap category within the domestic mutual fund industry. Their market capitalisation (m-cap) now ranks among the top 100, which is the threshold for the large-cap universe defined by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

According to data from the June and December periods, stocks placed in the 1–100 range in terms of total m-cap are designated as large-cap, while stocks ranked between 101 and 250 are classified as mid-cap, and those ranked 251 and below fall into the small-cap category.