Proactively made all disclosures, recusals: Sebi WTM on Cong allegations

Ananth Narayan, whole-time member, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), has responded to allegations of conflict of interest due to personal investments. He emphasised that industry professionals entering the regulatory space typically have pre-existing assets and investments. Narayan assured that he has made all necessary disclosures and followed recusal procedures to manage potential conflicts.

“I will continue to strictly adhere to all Sebi regulations and code of conduct,” said Narayan.

He addressed specific allegations regarding rental income from a tenant who is a stockbroker and ownership of shares in Proud Securities and Credits (now Incred Capital). He clarified that the rental agreement was executed at arm's length and fully disclosed to Sebi, with recusal from related matters.

“The rental agreement in question, for a property jointly held with my wife (my share being 50 per cent), was executed at arm’s length with an individual who happens to be employed by a stockbroker. All of this (including the rental agreement and the broking connection) was fully and proactively disclosed to Sebi. Along with the full pre-emptive disclosure, I have recused myself from all matters pertaining to this stockbroker, and no such matters have ever come before me,” he said.

This development follows earlier allegations raised by the Congress party regarding Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch's investments, employee stock options (ESOPs), and advisory firms. The couple had previously rebutted these allegations.