BFSI Summit: Sebi WTM calls for strengthening of MII governance framework

The focus on commercial objectives by the market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) can potentially lead to de-prioritisation of their role as first-line regulators and public utility providers, cautioned Ananth Narayan, whole-time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Speaking at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit on Thursday, Narayan outlined steps under consideration to strengthen the MII ecosystem, including independent evaluation, possible demerger of clearing corporations, and the appointment of key officials, including public interest directors (PIDs).

MIIs—stock exchanges, clearing corporations, and depositories—are considered the backbone of the stock market ecosystem and play a vital role in ensuring its stability, efficiency, and investor protection.

Calling for a stronger governance framework, Narayan said, “MIIs are not regular commercial entities. Competition, public shareholding, and listing can create incentives that give primacy to commercial outcomes over the intended core and primary statutory role of the MII as a first-line regulator and public utility provider.”

He noted that, as commercial entities, most MIIs enjoy high operating margins with profit margins of more than 60 per cent, high price-to-earnings multiples, and significant dividend payouts.

The senior Sebi official voiced concern that potential investments in security, technology, risk, and operations could be de-prioritised due to commercial factors.

“There is the potential that products or securities are launched and persisted with, without adequate safeguards around investor protection, suitability, and appropriateness, and with a view to maximising MII throughput and revenues. To foster long-term confidence in the capital markets ecosystem and to ensure financial stability, not only must all this be avoided, but it must also be seen to be avoided,” said Narayan.

More From This Section

Given their roles and responsibilities, MIIs must comply with stringent norms of transparency and governance and are under Sebi’s keen eye due to their systemic importance.

The former banker announced that Sebi will soon float a consultation paper to consider the demerger of equity clearing corporations (CCs) from stock exchanges. At present, the CCs are fully owned by stock exchanges. Narayan said the full ownership of CCs by a single exchange raises questions of potential or perceived conflicts of interest.

“As on date, the dominant equity clearing corporation, owned by the dominant exchange, clears over 85 per cent of all cash and derivative equity market trades dealt on each of the large exchanges. In this context, 100 per cent ownership of CCs by a single exchange does raise questions of potential or perceived conflicts of interest,” he said.

While MIIs such as stock exchanges are allowed to list and have public shareholders, clearing corporations, which are fully-owned subsidiaries of stock exchanges, are not allowed to do so.

BSE Ltd is already listed, while larger peer the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has applied for a no-objection certificate from Sebi to proceed with the listing process.

Narayan said listing of the parent exchange leads to a de facto listing of the CC as “the shareholders of the parent exchange consider the consolidated financials of both the exchange and its CC.”

Previously, a CC cleared trades only for its own exchange. However, with the introduction of interoperability, a clearing corporation can now clear trades of multiple exchanges rather than just its parent.

“This interoperability has improved the ease of trading and settlement for investors while allowing for better back-up and redundancy in our securities ecosystem. It has also materially altered the implications of 100 per cent ownership of a CC by a single exchange,” Narayan emphasised.

Highlighting the need for independence of clearing corporations, he added that CCs in India rely on the parent exchange for equity infusion, default fund management, and other resources such as technology and personnel.

Further, in India, clearing members do not contribute to the Settlement Guarantee Fund (SGF) of the CC and therefore lack the “skin in the game” seen in other jurisdictions. Instead, the CCs and exchanges themselves continuously enhance the SGF.

“There is a need to fundamentally review this construct of our CCs. There is a case to consider making the CCs truly independent and self-sufficient, with broad-based ownership and with clearing members having a risk-based skin in the game. All this may be crucial to ensure there is an actual and perceived level playing field across all MIIs,” said Narayan.

The Sebi official highlighted that the regulator is reviewing its involvement in the appointment process of key officials at the helm of MIIs.

Currently, the market regulator selects a public interest director (PID) from a list of candidates suggested by the MII. Narayan disclosed that after Sebi sought public feedback on the need for changes in this appointment process, views from the MIIs and an expert working group supported continuing with the current mechanism.

He added that Sebi is exploring ways to improve the ease of business for PIDs and to institutionalise the appointment process further.

Sebi is also considering its involvement in appointing specific key managerial personnel, similar to its role in the appointment of the managing director and chief executive officer of MIIs.

“Sebi has advised governing boards of MIIs to upgrade the key managerial personnel (KMPs) in charge of these key verticals over time as necessary. Sebi will also require the chief technology officer, chief information security officer, chief risk officer, and chief compliance officer of MIIs to independently interact with the appropriate governing board committees, which would also directly contribute to their annual appraisals,” added Narayan.