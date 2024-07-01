Promoters cash out tops Rs 87,000 crore in the first half of 2024

Promoters sold shares worth over Rs 87,000 crore during the first six months of calendar 2024, cashing in on the market boom and attractive valuations on offer.

According to an analysis done by Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE), promoters of 37 companies from the top 500 universe sold cumulative stakes worth Rs 87,400 crore. This figure was only 12 per cent lower than the Rs 99,600 crore raised by promoters via equity share sales in the last calendar year, which was a record year.

Analysts say this year’s sell-downs by promoters as well as private equity (PE) firms were underpinned by a ‘benign exit environment’ and were across sectors.

"We attribute various reasons to the acceleration in promoter (non-PE) sales, but note that the current bullish market conditions would not be a primary consideration for most promoters given the long-term investment horizon of promoters. The key considerations include business expansion; compliance with minimum public shareholding norms (example: Mankind); debt reduction (Vedanta); promoter family holding adjustments and personal considerations (Cipla, M&M); and strategic realignment of the interests of promoters (Bharti Airtel, Indus Towers)," said KIE in a note.





The Nifty rose 10.6 per cent during the first half of 2024, the most in three years. Meanwhile, the broad-based midcap and smallcap indices jumped more than 20 per cent each.

Among the top exits by promoters were a Rs 15,300 crore worth share sale in Indus Tower by Vodafone Plc; a Rs 10,200 crore worth share sale by promoters of InterGlobe; and a Rs 9,300 crore share sale by the Tata group in Tata Consultancy Services.

Additionally, sales by PE firms amounted to Rs 39,300 crore ($4.7 billion) during the first half. PE firms also sold stakes via initial public offerings (IPOs).

“PEs have used bullish secondary market conditions to sell their stakes, either in full or in part, which is entirely logical for them, given the limited period and nature of their investment mandates. We would note that offer for sale amounts have significantly exceeded fresh capital issuance amounts in the past few years,” added the KIE note.

Among the major PE exits in 2024 were a Rs 1,900 crore share sale by Westbridge Crossover Fund in Indiamart Intermesh; a Rs 1,000 crore worth stake sale by Asia Opportunities and General Atlantic Singapore Fund in PNB Housing Finance; and an Rs 850 crore worth stake sale by Westbridge in AU Small Finance Bank.