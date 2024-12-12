PSU bank stocks surge up to 39% in 2024; what does 2025 hold in store?

Stock Market News today, PSU banks: The calendar year 2024 proved to be a roller coaster ride for India stock markets, marked by volatility on the back of Lok Sabha elections, Budget 2024, slowdown in corporate earnings, and sticky inflation.

Geopolitical tensions, especially between Israel and Iran in West Asia, various stimulus announcements by China, and Yen carry trade, too, rocked the equity boat in the outgoing calendar year.

ALSO READ: UCO Bank, Central Bank rise up to 9% in trade: here's why PSBs are surging The basket that enjoyed the ride more, however, was that of the public sector banks (PSBs). The Nifty PSU Bank index has surged 24.08 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) thus far in CY24 (till December 11), ACE Equity data shows.

By comparison, the Nifty50 index has generated returns worth 13.39 per cent, while the Nifty Bank index gained 10.56 per cent during the period. The Nifty Private Bank index, on the other hand, has advanced just 3.94 per cent so far in the current calendar year.

What drove the rally in PSU Banks?

Gains in most PSU bank stocks in 2024, according to analysts, were fueled by continuation of the government at the Centre after the General Election outcome in June this year, which boded well for public sector undertakings (PSUs) in general, including public sector banks (PSBs).

What charmed investors more, however, was the sustained improvement in financials of PSBs, low interference of various Union Bodies in the functioning of these banks, better checks and balances in credit disbursal, better-than-expected margin and asset quality performance, and better risk-reward compared to private banks.

More From This Section

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets drag; IT maintains lead; Sensex 150 pts lower at 81,350 "PSBs have been outperforming private banks since 2023 due to improved balance sheets amid higher recoveries or write-offs of bad loans, and higher non-food credit growth on the back of improved economic conditions in India. Moreover, decade-low valuations, too, made PSBs attractive during this period," said Gaurav Dua, senior vice-president and head of capital market strategy at Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

During the July-September quarter of the current financial year (Q2-FY25), private banks tracked by the brokerage reported modest earnings growth of 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) led by weak net interest income (NII) growth and normalisation of credit cost. PSBs, on the other hand, reported healthy earnings growth of 39 per cent Y-o-Y led by higher treasury gains, recoveries from written off accounts and lower credit costs, offsetting weak NII growth.

Most PSU banks, it added, reported relatively lower credit-deposit ratio and are better positioned on the liquidity front.

Will the ride last?

Going ahead, analysts believe that the ongoing outperformance of public over private banks may last a few months, before taking a breather.

“The catch-up rally in public sector banks has some more legs and is expected to continue in the initial few months of 2025. Beyond that, however, it would be a stock-pickers game and investors will have to assess the overall banking pack based on earnings,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.

Among individual stocks, Indian Bank share price has jumped 38.5 per cent on the NSE so far in CY24. State Bank of India (SBI) share price, meanwhile, has advanced 34.2 per cent, Indian Overseas Bank 33.14 per cent, Bank of Maharashtra 24.96 per cent, Canara Bank 24.29 per cent, and Punjab and Sind Bank 24.17 per cent. None of the Nifty PSU Bank index stocks have negative returns this calendar year.

That said, Dua of Mirae Asset Sharekhan opines the calendar year 2025 may not see an “all-round” rally in stocks of PSBs.

"Investors will have to be careful while picking and investing in stocks. We like SBI, Bank of Baroda, and Bank of India from this space," he added.

Deepak Jasani of HDFC Securities, too, believes the valuation gap between PSBs and private banks is getting narrower with limited scope of outperformance here on. Investors holding PSBs in their portfolio may hold for a quarter or two, before reassessing their positions based on earnings, he suggested.

"Private bank stocks, on the other hand, could see their underperformance end soon with most stocks catching up with other banks and the Nifty," Jasani added.