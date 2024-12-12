Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for Indian stocks; Asian markets mixed

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, December 11, 2024: Markets in India are likely to take heart from the higher overnight close on the Wall Street, where US benchmark indices Nasdaq crossed the 20,000 mark for the first time and the S&P 500 also closed higher after in-line consumer inflation data there strengthened expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week.

Moreover, expectations of a lower November retail inflation data in India, scheduled for later today, which is likely to have fallen to 5.53 per cent, is also likely to add momentum to the positive global cues. Industrial production data for October is also on tap today.

At 6:52 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,751, around 20 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close.

However, in another news, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday lowered its India growth forecast for the current financial year (FY25) to 6.5 per cent from 7 per cent earlier.

But Barclays Bank PLC and head of Investment Bank Management, Stephen Dainton, says India is drawing global attention from investors due to its stable government, robust legal system, and fast-paced economic growth.

Also, participation by foreign portfolio investors' in the Indian equity and derivative markets is increasing on a daily basis while new Indian investors from tier-3 and tier-4 cities are set to create a significant influence in the domestic markets, says an industry expert.

In contrast, systematic investment plan (SIP) account additions declined for the fourth month in a row in November, after reaching a record high of 3.5 million in July 2024. At 1.3 million, the net additions last month were the lowest in six months, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India showed.

Benchmark equity indices had settled on a positive note on Wednesday, with the BSE Sensex closing at 81,526.14, up 16.09 points or 0.02 per cent, while the Nifty 50 ended higher by 31.75 points or 0.13 per cent at 24,641.80.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices closed higher by 0.27 per cent and 0.38 per cent, respectively. Sectoral indices largely finished in the green, with Bank and Media being notable exceptions. Top performers among sectoral indices included Nifty Auto, FMCG, IT and Consumer Durables.

Meanwhile, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading mostly higher on Wednesday, tracking the overnight gains on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 1.55 per cent, while the Topix gained 1.17 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.09 per cent.

South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.64 per cent, while the small-cap Kosdaq was higher by 0.90 per cent.

China’s CSI 300 was trading 0.14 per cent higher, and the Shanghai Composite was lower by 0.07 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up 0.12 per cent.

That apart, global shares and Wall Street indices rose on Wednesday after an in-line inflation reading kept intact bets on the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates later this month.

The dollar hit a two-week high, and gold prices rose. Oil prices finished up more than $1 after the European Union agreed to another round of sanctions threatening Russian oil.

European shares recouped earlier losses to finish higher. US Treasury yields rose as the Treasury Department sold long-dated supply and data showed a widening US budget deficit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 99.27 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 44,148.56, the S&P 500 rose 49.28 points, or 0.82 per cent, to 6,084.19 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 347.65 points, or 1.77 per cent, to 20,034.89.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 5.04 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 871.45.

A Labor Department report showed the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.3 per cent on a monthly basis in November, matching the 0.3 per cent increase forecast by economists polled by Reuters. Annually, it stood at 2.7 per cent, in line with estimates.

The European STOXX 600 index rose 0.28 per cent.

The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes rose 5.2 basis points to 4.273 per cent, from 4.221 per cent late on Tuesday.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.31 per cent to 106.68.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed lower by 0.46 per cent at 586.09.

China's yuan fell and currencies across Asia lost ground on the dollar after Reuters reported that China was considering allowing a weaker currency next year to weather any higher tariffs.

Markets have fully priced a European Central Bank rate cut on Thursday and a 61 per cent chance of a 50 bps cut from the Swiss National Bank, which would help cool a rally in the franc.

Spot gold rose 0.87 per cent to $2,717.14 an ounce. US gold futures settled 1.4 per cent higher at $2,756.70.

Brent crude futures settled up $1.33, or 1.84 per cent, to $73.52 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $1.70, or 2.48 per cent, to $70.29.

(With inputs from Reuters.)