Why Neuland Laboratories shares fell 7% in trade? check reasons here

Neuland Laboratories shares lost 7.2 per cent in trade on Thursday and logged an intraday low of Rs 15,725 per share on BSE. Around 9:59 AM, 0.705 million shares changed hands on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and 0.01 million shares changed hands on the BSE.

Meanwhile, Neuland Laboratories Ltd. share price was down 4.09 per cent at Rs 16,256.25 per share on BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.04 per cent at 81,555.79. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 20,856.59 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 18,089.55 per share and 52-week low of the stock stood at Rs 4,928 per share.

As per reports, Smallcap World Fund was planning to sell a 3.8 percent stake in the Neuland Laboratories through a block deal. In the quarter that ended September 30, 2024, Smallcap World Fund held a 3.77 per cent stake in the company, as per BSE shareholding data.

That apart, individual investor Mukul Agarwal also held a 3.12 per cent stake in the company along with Siddharth Iyer, who holds a 1.69 per cent, stake in the the company as of September 30, 2024.

Neuland Laboratories, established in 1984 and headquartered in Hyderabad, India, is a pharmaceutical company specialising in the development and manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Custom Manufacturing Solutions (CMS), and complex specialty APIs.

These include high-potency APIs and complex molecules, developed with advanced synthesis techniques and compliant with global regulatory standards.

Neuland provides services such as custom chemical synthesis, peptide synthesis, and process optimisation for pharmaceutical companies.

The company caters to a wide range of therapeutic areas, including central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and oncology, using advanced synthesis techniques and adhering to stringent global regulatory standards.

In the past one year, Neuland Laboratories shares have 236 gained per cent against Sensex's rise of 17 per cent.