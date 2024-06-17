From its lows over the past month, the stock of footwear major Campus Activewear gained 13 per cent to Rs 280.4 a share.

The gains came on the back of better than expected operating profit margins in Q4, reduction of debt and expectations of market share improvement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company expects volume growth, which has thus far missed expectations, to recover going ahead on the back of multiple triggers.

The company’s revenue performance was broadly in line with a 4.6 per cent growth in revenues, brought on by a 4 per cent improvement in volumes and a marginal gain in realisations. Growth was led by the trade distribution channel, which grew 7.5 per cent, while the direct-to-consumer channel declined 6.5 per cent.