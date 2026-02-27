IMD warns of thunderstorms in east; North India sees rising temperatures

Weather patterns are changing rapidly across most parts of India. A mix of thunderstorms, dense fog and rising daytime temperatures is shaping the conditions across the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph are very likely at some places over West Bengal and Sikkim. Similar stormy activity with lightning is forecast at isolated locations over Kerala.

The convective activity is expected to be brief but may lead to sudden wind gusts, lightning strikes and short spells of moderate rain in affected areas. Most other parts of the country are likely to remain dry.

Dense fog over Punjab

Dense fog is very likely at isolated places over Punjab during the morning hours. Reduced visibility could affect road and rail traffic in some pockets, particularly in the early hours before conditions improve after sunrise.

Temperatures rising across northwest India

The IMD has forecast a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the plains of northwest India during the next seven days. As a result, daytime temperatures are likely to remain 3 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal in many areas through the week.

Central India is also expected to witness a rise in maximum temperatures over the next few days, while east India may see a gradual increase after very little change initially.

Delhi turns warmer

In Delhi, the transition towards pre-summer conditions is becoming more evident. Maximum temperatures are hovering around the 30 degrees Celsius mark and are expected to climb further over the coming days, remaining above the seasonal average. While mornings and evenings are still relatively pleasant, the steady rise in daytime heat signals an early onset of warmer conditions across the National Capital Region. For today, the city is likely to see clear skies, with some mist expected during the morning hours.