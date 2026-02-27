Friday, February 27, 2026 | 07:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / IMD warns of thunderstorms in east; North India sees rising temperatures

IMD warns of thunderstorms in east; North India sees rising temperatures

IMD forecasts isolated thunderstorms in West Bengal and Kerala, dense fog in Punjab, and a 2-4 degrees Celsius rise in maximum temperatures across northwest India

clouds, weather, summer, cloudy skies

The IMD has forecast a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the plains of northwest India during the next seven days | (PTI Photo)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 7:30 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Weather patterns are changing rapidly across most parts of India. A mix of thunderstorms, dense fog and rising daytime temperatures is shaping the conditions across the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
 
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph are very likely at some places over West Bengal and Sikkim. Similar stormy activity with lightning is forecast at isolated locations over Kerala.
The convective activity is expected to be brief but may lead to sudden wind gusts, lightning strikes and short spells of moderate rain in affected areas. Most other parts of the country are likely to remain dry.
 

Also Read

Borge Brende, Larry Summers

Mandelson, Summers, Brende: Big names who quit over Epstein connections

PM Narendra Modi

India, Israel elevate bilateral ties, to conclude FTA soon: PM Modi

PPF, Public Provident Fund

Can PPF investors hold more than one account? Here is what rules say

target, gdp, economy, fiscal deficit

Explained: How new GDP series will alter growth estimation methodology

petrol, Oil, Diesel

E20 petrol with RON 95 mandatory from April 1: What it means for your car

 
Dense fog over Punjab
 
Dense fog is very likely at isolated places over Punjab during the morning hours. Reduced visibility could affect road and rail traffic in some pockets, particularly in the early hours before conditions improve after sunrise.
 
Temperatures rising across northwest India
 
The IMD has forecast a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the plains of northwest India during the next seven days. As a result, daytime temperatures are likely to remain 3 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal in many areas through the week.
 
Central India is also expected to witness a rise in maximum temperatures over the next few days, while east India may see a gradual increase after very little change initially.
 
Delhi turns warmer
 
In Delhi, the transition towards pre-summer conditions is becoming more evident. Maximum temperatures are hovering around the 30 degrees Celsius mark and are expected to climb further over the coming days, remaining above the seasonal average. While mornings and evenings are still relatively pleasant, the steady rise in daytime heat signals an early onset of warmer conditions across the National Capital Region. For today, the city is likely to see clear skies, with some mist expected during the morning hours.
 

More From This Section

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP govt signs ₹200 crore investment MoU with German rail infra firm

Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), Sikkim CM

Sikkim's Pakyong Airport to renamed after freedom fighter Trilochan Pokhrel

The Union Minister of Education, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan addressing at the launched of Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 at National Media Center, in New Delhi on September 23, 2025 | Photo: PIB

Pradhan vows accountability, action against those involved in NCERT row

court case, settlement, judge order

2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits three accused of rioting, arson

station, Indian Railway, railway station

Railways to fund 50% of tech development as new Rail Tech portal launchespremium

Topics : IMD weather forecast weather forecast Thunderstorms Thunderstorm BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayClean MAx Enviro IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayMark Carney India VisitPerplexity ComputerIndia vs Zimbabwe LIVE ScoreSamsung Galaxy S26 Series LaunchedAdobe Firefly Quick Cut FeaturePersonal Finance