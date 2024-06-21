Home / Markets / News / RailTel shares zoom 9% on bagging new order from South Central Railway

RailTel shares zoom 9% on bagging new order from South Central Railway

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India soared 9.2 per cent at Rs 474 per share on the BSE in Friday's early morning deals

RailTel
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 10:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of RailTel Corporation of India soared 9.2 per cent at Rs 474 per share on the BSE in Friday’s early morning deals. The company’s stock has zoomed 61.3 per cent in the last six months, while rallying 264.29 per cent in the last one year. 

The recent stock price jump, however, came after the company received a work order from South Central Railway. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


On Thursday, the state owned railway telecommunications company revealed in an exchange filing that the work order worth Rs 20.22 crore is for telecommunication works for provision of IP-MPLS in 523RKM of secunderabad division of South Central Railway. The project will be executed by 18, June 2025. 

In the January-March quarter of fiscal year 2023-24, RailTel reported a 3 per cent increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 77.53 crore, compared to Rs 75.24 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. 

The Mini Ratna company under the Railway Ministry disclosed a total income of Rs 852 crore for the last quarter of 2023-24, up from Rs 707.29 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing. 

For the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2024, RailTel achieved a total income of Rs 2,622 crore and a total PAT of Rs 246 crore, marking a growth of 31 per cent in both turnover and profits compared to the previous year.

Formed in 2002, to modernise train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways, RailTel is an Indian public sector enterprise which provides broadband and VPN services. 

At 10:02 AM; the stock of the company was trading 9 per cent higher at Rs 473 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex rose by 0.14 per cent. At present, the shares of the company are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 58.86 times. 

Also Read

Ircon International shares slide 5% on sluggish Q4 show; profits dip by 4%

RailTel share gains 10% in two days on receiving new orders; details here

IRCTC Q4 results: Stock slips 2% ahead of nos; up 19% in last three months

IRFC shares zoom 5% amid strong Q4 results, Rs 50,000 cr fund raise plan

IRCTC stock falls 5% amidst muted Q4 earnings; margin narrows 220 bps

This smallcap stock has zoomed 43% in 2 days; Quant MF buys 0.52% stake

Will the Indian stock market tank post the Hyundai IPO? What history suggests

Stanley Lifestyles IPO opens for bidding today; should you invest or not?

After rallying to 26-mth high, Asian shares end the week with a whimper

Silver strategy: White metal may rise to Rs 93,400; Support at Rs 90,300

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Buzzing stocksRailtel Corporation of IndiaSouth Central RailwayMarkets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 10:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story