Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One picks 2 stocks to buy for upside on Dec 16

Stocks to Buy for upside: We can see a Cup and Handle breakout in Bharti Airtel share price, further strengthening the bullish outlook

Online trading, Trading (Photo: Shutterstock)
Photo: Shutterstock
Rajesh Bhosale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 6:55 AM IST
NSE Scrip – KESORAMIND
View -   Bullish
Last Close – 232
 
KESORAMIND stock prices are displaying a multiple-pattern formation. After reaching highs around 230 in September, the prices experienced a correction alongside broader markets. However, they have since formed a double bottom around 205 levels and crossed the previous swing high, entering uncharted territory with a Saucer formation. 
 
Additionally, a pennant continuation pattern breakout is evident upon close observation of the charts. These developments are further supported by strong volumes, indicating robust interest in this counter.
 
Hence, we recommend to BUY KESORAMIND around 232 - 230 | Stop Loss: 224 | Target: 248
 
NSE Scrip – BHARTIARTL

View -   Bullish
Last Close – 1682
 
After forming a base around the key 89 DEMA, the prices have established a higher top, higher bottom formation, signaling the start of a bullish cycle. This setup also confirms a Cup and Handle breakout, further strengthening the bullish outlook. During the week, prices surged with strong volumes, reflecting renewed buying interest. 
 
Additionally, the RSI indicator crossing the 60-mark highlights positive momentum flow in this counter.
 
Hence, we recommend to BUY BHARTIARTL around 1,682 - 1,675 | Stop Loss: 1,600 | Target: 1,835
 
==========
Disclaimer: This article is by Rajesh Bhosale, equity technical analyst, Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are this own.
 
First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 6:38 AM IST

