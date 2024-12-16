Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One picks 2 stocks to buy for upside on Dec 16
Stocks to Buy for upside: We can see a Cup and Handle breakout in Bharti Airtel share price, further strengthening the bullish outlookRajesh Bhosale Mumbai
NSE Scrip – KESORAMIND
View - Bullish
Last Close – 232
KESORAMIND stock prices
are displaying a multiple-pattern formation. After reaching highs around 230 in September, the prices experienced a correction alongside broader markets. However, they have since formed a double bottom around 205 levels and crossed the previous swing high, entering uncharted territory with a Saucer formation.
Additionally, a pennant continuation pattern breakout is evident upon close observation of the charts. These developments are further supported by strong volumes, indicating robust interest in this counter.
Hence, we recommend to BUY KESORAMIND around 232 - 230 | Stop Loss: 224 | Target: 248
NSE Scrip – BHARTIARTL
View - Bullish
Last Close – 1682
After forming a base around the key 89 DEMA, the prices have established a higher top, higher bottom formation, signaling the start of a bullish cycle. This setup also confirms a Cup and Handle breakout, further strengthening the bullish outlook. During the week, prices surged with strong volumes, reflecting renewed buying interest.
Additionally, the RSI indicator crossing the 60-mark highlights positive momentum flow in this counter.
Hence, we recommend to BUY BHARTIARTL
around 1,682 - 1,675 | Stop Loss: 1,600 | Target: 1,835
Disclaimer: This article is by Rajesh Bhosale, equity technical analyst, Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are this own.